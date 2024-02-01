Jakub Moder: Everton's loan approach 'rejected' by Brighton on deadline day

Stoke City's Dutch defender #17 Ki-Jana Hoever (L) vies with Brighton's Polish midfielder #15 Jakub Moder (R). (Photo by Darren Staples/AFP via Getty Images)

Everton have reportedly had a loan approach for Brighton midfielder Jakub Moder rejected on deadline day.

Moder, 24, has been at Brighton since 2020 having joined from Lech Poznan for £6m. However, an ACL injury suffered in April 2022 meant he missed the entirety of last season and he only returned to action on November 25 after a lengthy spell out of action.

Sign up to our Everton FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement

Advertisement

According to Polish reporter, Piotr Koźmiński (via WP SportoweFakty) Everton have had a loan offer rejected and the Polish midfielder reportedly rejected the idea of a move away and has decided to stay in Brighton. Earlier today, Sky Sports reported that Everton were in the market for a midfielder, despite their limited funds and this certainly backs up that claim.

Moder was voted as the best player in the Polish Ekstraklasa prior to securing a move to Graham Potter's Brighton side at the time. He joined mid-season and played 13 times before then becoming more of a key figure the follow year, playing 32 times and scoring twice and assisting on four occasions.

Standing tall at 1.91m, Moder combines a mix of physicality with defensive qualities and he has allowed to roam on either side of midfield under Potter. He most recent appearance came against Luton Town off the bench when the game was already settled at 4-0, but he managed to win three of his five ground duels and make three tackles in just 19 minutes. However, he should get minutes under Roberto De Zerbi, whose side are plagued by injuries at the current time, which may have been a huge factor in his decision to stay.