Vardy is without a club since he left Leicester at the end of last season and could be a smart short-term addition. | Getty Images

Everton still need reinforcements but could a move for Jamie Vardy be doomed before it even gets off the ground?

A lacklustre Everton performance against Leeds United on matchday one was exactly the sort of display that many had feared given the problems faced by David Moyes in the summer.

New signings Jack Grealish and Thierno Barry should make a difference, however, there is little that they can do from the bench and until they are fully up to speed. Beto’s efforts suggest that Barry won’t have long to wait to make his competitive debut.

Whether it was a penalty or not to Leeds, the Toffees did little to deserve anymore than what they got at Elland Road and it isn’t a surprise to see Everton told to go after an experienced Premier League campaigner who knows how to make a difference.

Everton could face Jamie Vardy transfer battle with old foe

Having been available all summer, they might just have left it too late to sign Jamie Vardy though with Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers coy about a possible reunion, via The Daily Record: “‘Listen I would not speak about any individual player. Of course, I've worked really well with Jamie. He was brilliant for me in my time at Leicester. But no, there's been so many names floated about. But I wouldn't disclose anyone."

Both Alan Stubbs and Ally McCoist have urged Moyes to make the move.

Despite having substantially deeper pockets than everyone else in the Scottish league, Celtic have been quiet on the transfer front this summer, especially after losing Kyogo Furuhashi in January and not replacing him.

Adam Idah and Daizen Maeda are the two lead strikers but Vardy would give them depth and a similar intensity when trusted to lead the line. The sort of intensity that Moyes is crying out for.

Everton ‘concern’ raised after woeful Elland Road display

Speaking on a BBC Sport question and answer session, senior journalist Phil McNulty had some words of warning for those of a blue persuasion having been on duty to cover the Elland Road encounter.

A lot of players left at the end of last season and, for all that the new faces seem to be more quality than quantity, a lot of work still needs to be done: “Having been at Elland Road last night to watch a truly awful Everton performance, they certainly need to act on all of those things,” McNulty said when asked about the need for several new starters.

“David Moyes has publicly voiced concerns about lack of signings, although he started with Jack Grealish on the bench, along with new France Under-21 striker Thierno Barry.

“Everton’s squad looked badly under-cooked - I could not believe now much fitter Leeds United looked - and under-strength.

“The club is about to enter a new era at a new stadium with new owners, so they need to get those players in to make sure the team can give the sort of performances to engender optimism, not what the travelling fans saw last night.

“Time is running out, though, and there is so much work to do. Definitely a concern.” A concern that is nothing new and has been in the post all summer.