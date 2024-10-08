Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Everton FC news: The former Chelsea and Tottenham forward was bemused over the decision at the weekend.

Jason Cundy was astonished that Everton were not given a penalty against Newcastle United, disagreeing with former Premier League referee Dermot Gallagher’s verdict.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin was set to apply a finish to a parry from Nick Pope when he collided with Dan Burn in what was a major talking point in the 0-0 draw at Goodison Park on Saturday.

Everton boss Sean Dyche described the incident as ‘bizarre’ in his post-match interview as he found it difficult to understand how his side weren’t awarded a spot-kick. His jab to the referees about Everton’s penalty record was another claim sign of his disdain for the injustice. Previously, former Premier League referee Gallagher went against the grain and praised Burn for his ability to get his foot across the ball to ensure Calvert-Lewin kicked him - a viewpoint that wasn’t shared by the rest of the ‘Ref Watch’ panel in which he spoke on Sky Sports News on Monday.

“I think Dan Burn has been clever by putting his foot across the ball and Dominic has kicked him rather than the other way round which is why it wasn’t given.” He explained.

Speaking live via talkSPORT on Monday, Cundy reviewed the situation, brandishing the decision as a ‘stone wall’ penalty. “Calvert-Lewin doesn’t know he’s there. The fact he kicks him tells me that Dan Burn has put his body and feet in a desperate attempt.

“He’s on the wrong side. Calvert-Lewin can’t do anything. He’s gone to swing at the ball. The reason he can’t make contact with the ball is because Burn’s leg is there. That, to me, ticks all the boxes for a foul. It’s clear and obvious, stonewaller. Anyone who voted against it being a penalty, I’m stunned. It’s a red herring.”