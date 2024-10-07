Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Everton vs Newcastle United: The Sky Sports panel disagreed over the penalty incident.

Former Premier League referee Dermot Gallagher has claimed that Newcastle United’s Dan Burn was ‘clever’ in the penalty incident against Everton over the weekend.

The decision, labelled as astonishing by Stephen Warnock on the Sky Sports program ‘Ref Watch’, saw Dominic Calvert-Lewin impeded as he went to fire a shot on goal from inside the box. A highly-controversial moment, the Everton fans were up in arms over the decisive moment which could have granted them all three points after the game ended goalless.

Sean Dyche was livid after the game questioning why his side weren’t awarded the spot-kick. “The thing can’t work out, I see so many weak penalties and then you see that. He’s clearly tried to swipe the ball at goal. There lad, I don’t think he can even reach it and interrupts him striking at goal - let’s say he’s going to score.

“They don’t even look at it. At least have a look at it. Our record is awful for penalties, you know we don’t get them. If that’s in middle of the pitch, everyone thinks in the stadium thinks it’s a foul so why isn’t it? Whenever we ask the question, we go to powers that be and they’ll give some technical reason.”

On the Sky Sports News program, Warnock was joined by Sue Smith and Gallagher to break down the incident - with the former official surprisingly standing by Burn. “I think Dan Burn has been clever by putting his foot across the ball and Dominic has kicked him rather than the other way round which is why it wasn’t given.” He explained.

Warnock then claimed it was ‘100% a penalty’ as he disagreed with Gallagher. “As a former full-back, if I had a forward in front of me and I went to pinch the ball and that player puts the foot across then I will always get impeded for trying to go into their space. I was absolutely astonished this wasn’t given a penalty. He was in a position where he was going to strike the ball and Burn makes contact with him - Calvert-Lewin was in the ascendency, I still can’t get my head around it.”

The game ended goalless that was down to Jordan Pickford’s brilliant penalty save from former Everton forward Anthony Gordon. A point ensured Everton remained in 16th, two points clear of Crystal Palace in 18th as they made it three unbeaten ahead of a favourable run of games after the international break.