The former Everton boss could be set to return to football management in the near future.

Simon Jordan believes Frank Lampard could turn his managerial career fortunes around if he takes the newly-available Coventry City job.

Lampard, who managed Everton from January 2021 to January 2022, helped the club to pull off an unlikely relegation escape late in the season after taking over from Rafael Benitez. Since then, he has managed only Chelsea, for a second spell, in what was an interim capacity.

And now he’s being linked with the Coventry role after Mark Robbins was sacked following seven defeats in their opening 14 Championship matches. Jordan, Jim White and Martin Keown were all discussing the potential and Lampard’s career to date as a manager. Live on TalkSPORT, it was suggested taking the job would be a gamble for Lampard. Jordan responded: “Do you think he’s going to have an embarrassment of riches? When we talk about a gamble. If he wants to manage a football club, he’s got to accept where he is. Wherever he goes, Frank is going to be in a situation of jeopardy.”

Furthermore, he detailed how he believes he could turn his managerial career around in a league where he found success with Derby in the 2018/19 season. “He went to Everton, I think they would have been relegated if they didn’t make the decision with Frank. Then he goes back to Chelsea for a disastrous second spell.

“I always thought, because of the nature of the intellect behind the man, he has more credentials in terms of the comparison you want to make with Wayne Rooney, with both of them being at Derby. You can’t put Frank in the same bracket because I did think he had a decent time at Derby, getting them to the play-offs.”