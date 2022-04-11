Jesse Marsch has insisted that Leeds United are not out of the Premier League relegation fight.
The Whites gave their survival chances a big lift after a 3-0 win at 19th-placed Watford on Saturday.
Leeds sit in 16th place on 34 points. They are 10 points above 18th-placed Burnley, with Everton sandwiched in between on 28 points after a 1-0 victory over Manchester United.
Frank Lampard’s side also have two games in hand on Marsch's side
The Elland Road chief stressed the Whites still find themselves in danger.
And Marsch also suggested that Everton were awarded two 'weak' penalties in their 3-2 loss at Burnley last week.
Both Anthony Gordon and Vitalii Mykolenko’s side won the Toffees first-half spot-kicks in the Turf Moor reverse.
Asked if Leeds were still in a scrap, Marsch said: “Yeah, yeah. Everyone's getting results around us.
“I think there have been some weak penalties in some of these games and we can't seem to buy a penalty. That's another topic.
“People in Leeds tell me we have to fight for everything.
“I've said already that I'm okay with that but I think especially with the 16-day break now, it would have been really difficult to sit and watch the table knowing that we didn't pick up the points that we wanted in this game and things are going to get tight.
“By the time we play against [Crystal] Palace, the table will be tight again. We just have to stay focused on us, I've said that a million times now.
“But that's the most important thing, it's got us to where we are right now, this concept and mentality of just working every day and trying to improve and trying to give everything we have to each other.
"That has gotten us to where are now and we need to continue with that.”