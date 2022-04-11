Leeds United moved away from the relegation zone with Everton, Burnley, Watford and Norwich City all below in the Premier League table.

Jesse Marsch has insisted that Leeds United are not out of the Premier League relegation fight.

The Whites gave their survival chances a big lift after a 3-0 win at 19th-placed Watford on Saturday.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Frank Lampard’s side also have two games in hand on Marsch's side

The Elland Road chief stressed the Whites still find themselves in danger.

And Marsch also suggested that Everton were awarded two 'weak' penalties in their 3-2 loss at Burnley last week.

Both Anthony Gordon and Vitalii Mykolenko’s side won the Toffees first-half spot-kicks in the Turf Moor reverse.

Anthony Gordon won Everton one of two penalties against Burnley. Picture: LINDSEY PARNABY/AFP via Getty Images

Asked if Leeds were still in a scrap, Marsch said: “Yeah, yeah. Everyone's getting results around us.

“I think there have been some weak penalties in some of these games and we can't seem to buy a penalty. That's another topic.

“People in Leeds tell me we have to fight for everything.

“I've said already that I'm okay with that but I think especially with the 16-day break now, it would have been really difficult to sit and watch the table knowing that we didn't pick up the points that we wanted in this game and things are going to get tight.

“By the time we play against [Crystal] Palace, the table will be tight again. We just have to stay focused on us, I've said that a million times now.

“But that's the most important thing, it's got us to where we are right now, this concept and mentality of just working every day and trying to improve and trying to give everything we have to each other.