One reported Everton transfer target has already given an indication of how he views his future with his current club.

Kalvin Phillips has already given an indiciation over his future amid rumoured interest from Everton and Newcastle United. The England international has endured a difficult spell with treble winners Manchester City after he moved to the Etihad Stadium in a £42m move from Leeds United last summer.

The midfielder made just four starts during his first season with Pep Guardiola’s side and the form of Spain international Rodri has limited him to just a further one start so far this season. That came in a recent Carabao Cup defeat at Newcastle but Phillips found himself back on the bench for Premier League losses against Wolverhampton Wanderers and Arsenal over the last ten days as Guardiola opted to hand further opportunities to promising youngster Rico Lewis.

That has led to speculation Phillips could be allowed to depart the Etihad Stadium when the January transfer window opens for business after he reportedly rejected a number of offers to leave the reigning Premier League champions earlier this summer as he looked to force his way into Guardiola’s thinking.

Speaking during the close season, Phillips said: “My intention is to stay. We have just won the treble, so there is no reason for me to leave, other than if I am not playing I will obviously have to think about it. I cannot give it 12 months and say: ‘I am not playing so I am going to leave.’ As you have seen with many players at City, it can take quite a while to cement yourself into the team.”

He added: “I spoke to quite a few of the players about it (lack of game-time). Nathan Aké being one; Jack (Grealish). They all said the same: the first 12 months were the hardest of their City careers but after that it … it doesn’t become easy, but easier. I’m just going to go away for the off-season and enjoy myself with my family and girlfriend and friends and then come back fighting.”