Ipswich Town held Everton to a 2-2 draw with Liam Delap featuring.

Kieran McKenna heaped praise on Ipswich Town’s resolve to battle back to claim a share of the spoils against Everton.

The Toffees’ penultimate game at Goodison Park ended in a 2-2 draw against the Tractor Boys. It appeared David Moyes’ host were going to cruise to victory over the Ipswich, who are already relegated from the Premier League.

Everton were two goals ahead within 35 minutes through a Beto header and a long-range Dwight McNeil strike. But Ipswich spoiled the Blues’ party, with Julio Enciso firing home from 30 yards before half-time and then George Hirst heading home the equaliser with 11 minutes remaining.

On the display, Ipswich boss McKenna said: “It was certainly a difficult spot to be in,” he said. “Both in terms of how we’ve come into the game and the challenges we’ve had again this week just getting a fit group together to start the game and trying to get some players back for the bench, and coming here knowing it was a big day for Everton as well.

“I didn’t think we started badly but two moments really, it’s the level. Beto’s really good on crosses and we didn’t defend it well enough and it’s a good strike [from McNeil] but we should do better with it and you’re in a really difficult spot then in the game and in your season.

“But the group really stuck at it, it was a really great goal to get us back in it but the goal also probably doesn’t happen if the group has stopped believing and dropped their heads at that point.

“I thought we were good value for a couple of goals. I thought we played some good football, defended with pretty good organisation, didn’t give Everton too much and thought we were value for a point.”

Liam Delap has chiefly led the line for Ipswich this season, scoring 12 goals. But Hirst came off the bench and did what was asked of him by his manager - to make an impact. “We know that Liam’s goal tally has been good and his performances have been good and had plenty of notice,” said McKenna.

“But George knows, he can feel it day-to-day, that he’s getting better. He feels it and we all see it in training and he’s managed to show it at Premier League level. It’s a big, big jump from where he was a couple of years ago, so he’s not even had that much time playing Championship football as a starter, he only really had the first half of last season. At 25, I think what he still is, the way he’s growing physically and mentally, I think he’s got a great chance to keep pushing on.”

Delap will be highly coveted heading into the summer transfer window. Everton are one club keen on the striker, who has a £30 million release clause now that Ipswich have dropped back into the Championship.

Delap was given a yellow card against the Toffees for a skirmish with Jake O’Brien in the first half. Shortly after, sections of Everton fans felt the England under-21 international should have been given his marching orders for a foul on Jarrad Branthwaite. Asked whether Delap needs to rein in his actions, McKenna replied: “Liam knows this, he likes to play on the edge and it’s a strength of his. He knows he needs to manage it and he’s done it pretty well this year.”