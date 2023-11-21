There is a possibility that the lack of punishment could anger the footballing world after recent news.

The topic of financial affairs in football has been widespread following the news of Everton's 10 point deduction last week, but others clubs are facing plenty of criticism in the wake of the news.

It was also reported by The Times that Manchester City and Chelsea are among the clubs that could be threatened with a 30-point deduction or automatic relegation should charges be proved in an independent regulatory commission.

Two sport lawyers, Dr Gregory Ioannidis and Dr Dan Plumley, writing in the International Sports Law Review via The Manchester Evening News, have warned the footballing world that if Manchester City do not face significant punishment - if found guilty - for their alleged offences, it could cause huge unrest among Europe’s top clubs “to the point of mutiny“.

“There are different dynamics present that control the decision-making of all stakeholders. Whatever the result of the present dispute, it is almost certain that UEFA will face serious unrest from its member clubs to a point of mutiny.

“The financial prowess of football clubs such as Manchester City, with the expert lawyers taking apart the inefficiency and complexity of the regulations (contra preferentem comes to mind), can only demonstrate how weak such regulations are in their application.

“It would not be good enough for the Premier League to argue that Manchester City failed to co-operate with the Premier League’s investigation,” they write.

“The Premier League would have to go beyond this, by proving that Manchester City, as a matter of fact and evidence, failed to produce accurate financial information (and/or lied about it) in relation to their revenue, within the meaning of the current regulations.

“This is not an easy burden for the Premier League. But it should not be easy, because the allegations produced are of a very serious nature.

“Should the Premier League be able to discharge such a burden, the burden will then shift to Manchester City, who would, in turn, have to respond, and attempt to discharge it. The sliding scale, therefore, of the standard of proof, will be in full force and action here.