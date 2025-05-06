Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Angus Kinnear will leave Leeds United to become Everton’s new CEO in the coming weeks.

Leeds United chairman Paraag Marathe has quipped that chief executive Angus Kinnear will now be banned from returning to Elland Road ahead of his move to Everton.

Kinnear has been poached by The Friedkin Group to become the Toffees' new CEO. Colin Chong has served in the role on an interim basis for the best part of two years after the exit of Denise Barrett-Baxendale.

Kinnear has been at Leeds since 2017, overseeing two promotions to the Premier League. The Whites won the Championship title last weekend and are now preparing for life back in the top flight.

But they will have to do so without Kinnear, who will be part of Everton's transition to the new stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock. It is also suggested that Kinnear wants to reunite with Leeds recruitment consultant Nick Hammond on Merseyside, with the Blues set to have a busy transfer window.

Marathe is a big admirer of Hammond along with Kinnear, who he is sad to see depart Yorkshire to cross ‘enemy lines’. Via our sister title the Yorkshire Evening Post, Marathe said: "Let me clarify one thing. Nick was great, and as is Angus, who I'm sad to see leave now he crosses enemy lines. Hopefully, we shut off his card key access now, but I love the guy.

“But it wasn't Nick doing everything in a vacuum last season. So that's a little bit of a misnomer to characterise it that way. I know you didn't mean to, but it was always it was a team effort, and it's going to continue to be a team effort, and probably even more so this season, because we are going to go from being the big fish in a little pond to a little fish in a big pond.

“And so we need to fight together and work together. And so all of us, those you mentioned, together, with Daniel [Farke] and myself, we're going to work together to make the best decisions for the club that we can." big fish in a little pond to a small fish in a big pond so we need to fight together and work together. We're going to work together to make the best decisions for the club that we can.”

Speaking on Kinnear’s appointment, Everton executive chairman Marc Watts said: “Angus is one of England’s leading football executives and brings a wealth of relevant experience. His appointment means Everton will go into the summer with a first-class leader.

"A warm thank you to Colin for his leadership in steering the club through some of the most challenging times in its history. I’m delighted and comforted that he will remain with us in a vitally important role as we use the new Everton Stadium as a launchpad for the regeneration of the local area.”