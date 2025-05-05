Everton boss David Moyes. (Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

Everton have an important summer transfer window ahead as they prepare to move to their new stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock.

Sign up to our Everton FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is set to be a big summer for Everton. Everyone at the club knows it.

As the Toffees move to their new stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock, David Moyes will want a team capable of matching the state-of-the-art facility. Elite players for an elite stadium is what the Scot has already declared since returning as manager.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At present, 13 members of the current squad will leave Everton at the end of their respective deals. Not all will depart and there needs to be some continuity but it is an intriguing situation.

The recruitment drive will also be tantalisng. The Blues need to strengthen in several areas and Moyes had to weigh up where he puts the funds he’s afforded by The Friedkin Group.

Several names have already been linked. Some may arrive and will not. With everything in mind, we’ve predicted how Everton could line-up next season.

GK - Jordan Pickford

England's No.1 will be hoping Everton can start climbing the table back to the upper echelons after a tough few years.

RB - Kyle Walker-Peters

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It's an area that Everton have options but there are question marks around all of them. Captain Seamus Coleman has a decision to make on whether he extends his career and would not be first choice if he stays. Ashley Young wants to continue playing when he's 40 but may want regular action. Meanwhile, Nathan Patterson's performances have been a mixed bag past two games. With money tight, Moyes could look to the free agent market and Walker-Peters, who has been a target in the past, and recently linked again. He could appeal as he is set to leave relegated Southampton.

CB - James Tarkowski

The defender has a long road back from a serious hamstring injury but should be recovered by the start of next term. Jake O’Brien will want to continue pushing for a role in his favoured position as well as getting minutes on the right-hand side of fefence.

CB - Jarrad Branthwaite

Evertonians will be desperate to keep Branthwaite for another season. Moyes has admitted any club who wants Everton's prized asset will need a 'big bag of money'. Another year playing regularly before a potential move could appeal.

LB - Vitalii Mykolenko

There will be calls to strengthen the role and they are understandable. But Moyes might just have other more important priorities compared to the left-back role, which could sway things. Mykolenko is sound defensively but does need to improve the attacking side of his game. It will not be a surprise if a new left-sided full-back arrives, though.

RM - Tom Fellows

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Moyes utilised the Championship market superbly during his first spell as manager and could do so again. Fellows has been on Everton's radar for a while and recorded four goals and 14 assists in 46 games for West Brom this season. He would be in competition with Dwight McNeil for the berth.

CM - Idrissa Gana Gueye

Most fans will concur that keeping Gueye is the wise thing to do. He's been one of Everton's best players this season despite being aged 36. It could be whether Gueye wants to remain at the club.

CM - Habib Diarra

Everton have made good use of the French market recently. They could again dip into Ligue 1 and recruit Diarra, who has been impressive for Strasbourg this season, recording four goals and four assists in 31 games. He has been linked.

LW - Iliman Ndiaye

The forward has enjoyed a fine maiden season at Everton, scoring nine goals, and he will be hoping to kick on again next term.

AM - Charly Alcaraz

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It could be in the balance as to whether Everton opt to sign the Argentine on a permanent basis from Flamengo. But there has been encouragement and Alcaraz could improve markedly with a proper pre-season under his belt. The Blues can purchase him for £15 million but could look to drive down the price.

ST - Liam Delap

Moyes has spoken of his admiration for Delap and Everton would be keen to sign him after Ipswich's relegation. He has a £30 million release clause and while Moyes admitted there might be clubs above the Toffees in Delap's pecking order, what he will be offered is the chance or regular football at a club where he can continue to develop.