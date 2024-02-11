Everton could make their loan move for Jack Harrison permanent this summer with reports suggesting Leeds United could be 'open' to a deal, regardless of whether they are promoted back into the Premier League.

Harrison was one of several Leeds players to leave on loan, following relegation to the Championship last season. The 27-year-old was keen to remain in the top-flight and so a move to Everton, who held a long-standing interest, made sense.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our Everton FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There is no option or obligation for Everton to make that move permanent but the Toffees could activate a reported release clause in the winger's contract at his parent club. And Football Insider reports that Leeds are open to cashing in on their man, but may also keep him on board if they do go up.

The situation is thought to be fluid in the eyes of those in charge at Elland Road but Harrison's form for Everton is attracting interest across the Premier League. Sean Dyche's side will hope to be a part of that transfer battle but could face the drop if form doesn't improve.

The Toffees are currently 18th after losing 2-0 at Manchester City on Saturday, their seventh league game without a win. Having been deducted 10 points for a breach of the Premier League's profitability and sustainability rules earlier this season, they could be docked further points if found guilty of a second separate charge.

Everton's precarious financial position means any major spending in the summer is unlikely and Dyche is expected to oversee another window of shrewd and limited additions. There could also be sales, with interest in Jarrad Branthwaite and Amadou Onana intensifying. It is hoped that the pair could bring at least £100million into the club.

Advertisement

Advertisement