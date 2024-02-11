Leeds United 'open' to selling Everton loan star amid interest from Premier League rivals
Everton could make their loan move for Jack Harrison permanent this summer with reports suggesting Leeds United could be 'open' to a deal, regardless of whether they are promoted back into the Premier League.
Harrison was one of several Leeds players to leave on loan, following relegation to the Championship last season. The 27-year-old was keen to remain in the top-flight and so a move to Everton, who held a long-standing interest, made sense.
Advertisement
Advertisement
There is no option or obligation for Everton to make that move permanent but the Toffees could activate a reported release clause in the winger's contract at his parent club. And Football Insider reports that Leeds are open to cashing in on their man, but may also keep him on board if they do go up.
The situation is thought to be fluid in the eyes of those in charge at Elland Road but Harrison's form for Everton is attracting interest across the Premier League. Sean Dyche's side will hope to be a part of that transfer battle but could face the drop if form doesn't improve.
The Toffees are currently 18th after losing 2-0 at Manchester City on Saturday, their seventh league game without a win. Having been deducted 10 points for a breach of the Premier League's profitability and sustainability rules earlier this season, they could be docked further points if found guilty of a second separate charge.
Everton's precarious financial position means any major spending in the summer is unlikely and Dyche is expected to oversee another window of shrewd and limited additions. There could also be sales, with interest in Jarrad Branthwaite and Amadou Onana intensifying. It is hoped that the pair could bring at least £100million into the club.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Harrison has been one of the more consistent presences at Goodison Park, featuring 18 times in the Premier League and registering three goals and three assists. Having started as a winger, the on-loan man has also been moved into a more central role and has looked sharp.