The latest reports have seen Everton linked with a move for highly-rated Portuguese star.

Everton are reportedly fighting to sign Benfica star Florentino Luis, but they face interest from Leicester City.

The 24-year-old midfielder was a key figure for the Portuguese side last season, making 45 appearances. Despite having previous links to Liverpool, and other top sides, Everton have been an interested party since the turn of the year.

With his deal set to expire in 2027, Luis may not come cheap but he may well be a potential replacement if Amadou Onana is bought this summer. He has been linked with moves to big clubs such as Manchester United and Arsenal and Luis would bring experience across Portugal and European competitions that more than help to compensate for such a loss - but what are the latest reports telling us?

Well, according to reports in Portugal, Everton are continuing the fight for a deal to sign Luis despite the arrival. A previous bid in January was supposedly tabled by Everton for around €30million [£25.5m] which was promptly rejected as he was considered a key player and it would certainly take a sizeable offer for the club to part ways. However, last summer, Fabrizio Romano confirmed that there was a release clause €120m (£102m) but his valuation of €20m (£17m) is far lower than last summer’s reported price tags.

At the same time, Everton could also move for former Leicester midfielder Wilfred Ndidi; the 27-year-old has just become a free agent after his contract expired and he has been linked with a move to Goodison Park. Leicester will also have more funds to play with given that Kieran Dewsbury-Hall is set to complete a £30m to Chelsea and the Premier League new boys will need to replace that duo who were so key to their title charge in the Championship last season.

For Sean Dyche, the club have already brought in midfielder Tim Iroegbunham from Aston Villa and agreed a deal for Idrissa Gana Gueye to remain for an extra year while also saying goodbye to Andre Gomes and Dele Alli. Another midfielder may be wise, regardless of Onana’s exit, but it becomes more of a prevalent problem if the Belgian leaves.

