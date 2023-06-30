The Porto frontman has revealed he had received offers from the Premier League.

Porto striker Mehdi Taremi has insisted he has no interest in joining Everton.

The 30-year-old is currently considering his future as his contract enters the final 12 months at the Portuguese club. Last season, he scored 31 goals in 51 appearances for Porto - the best campaign of his career to date. Taremi also netted both goals for Iran in their 6-2 loss to England in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A switch to the Premier League could be in the offing for the centre-forward in the summer transfer window. By Taremi’s own admission, Newcastle United were keen to sign him in January 2021. At the time, the Magpies were in a relegation battle to retain their top-flight status.

What’s more, Taremi has admitted that that Everton are interested in his services. The Toffees are in the market for additional firepower, having narrowly preserved their Premier League status in 2022-23.

But the former Rio Ave marksman has bluntly rebuffed a potential switch to Goodison Park. Speaking to the Iranian press, via (via Record), Taremi said: “At that time, I didn’t imagine that they would get such a good team that would qualify for the Champions League. They were fighting not to go down - I thought that staying at FC Porto was better. And we had many games in the Champions League, I couldn’t miss that.

“Now there is an opportunity, but even now, for example, Everton’s offer doesn’t interest me.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Taremi has previously been linked with the likes of Manchester United and Wolves. Since joining Porto in 2020, he has bagged 80 times and created a further 49 in 147 games.