His strong early season form is already attracting suitors, according to the latest reports.

Manchester City and United are reportedly both targeting Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite, after his strong start to the season.

The 21-year-old enjoyed a brilliant loan spell at PSV Eindhoven last season, earning valuable first-team experience and he’s brought that form back to England after being given a starting berth under Sean Dyche.

Following his success with the England U21 side during the summer, he wasn’t integrated into the first-team until Everton faced Wolves at home on August 26, and he’s been a key starter ever since.

Despite Everton’s overall murky form, he’s been a standout performer, looking calm, composed and physically strong next to James Tarkowski - and that form has seemingly attracted attention from some of England’s biggest clubs.

According to Chris Wheeler at the Daily Mail, Branthwaite is one of the names on Manchester United’s radar for the January window. Manchester City are also among the English clubs keeping an eye on him.

It also claims Branthwaite is in talks with Everton over a new contract, but that is unlikely to deter interest in the player if he continues to progress. His current deal ends in 2025 and it is likely that a new deal would be offered given how strong his performances have been so far this season.

Given that Everton are likely to remain in a relegation battle, as it stands, he may be easier to secure for a top side in either of the upcoming windows. His unique profile as a six foot five left-footed centre-back will make him an attractive proposition for most clubs, not to mention he’s comfortable on the ball, quick and great in the air as well.

Everton will want to ensure he stays, as he looks like one of, if not, their best young players at the club who clearly has a bright future. Manchester City have a strong defensive contingent already, which means United look like the side who would need him more, given their issues so far this season.