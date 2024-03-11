Man Utd continue to 'monitor' Everton's £63m duo for summer moves as INEOS lay out transfer plans
Manchester United are reportedly 'monitoring' Everton duo Jarrad Branthwaite and Amadou Onana for a summer move.
With United set for a big summer upheaval due to Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS' purchase of a minority stake in the club, signings will be made and Everton could receive offers for two of their biggest assets. There's also a potential that they may have to sell to raise funds, given the club's perilous financial situation, meaning United's interest could turn into business.
That report comes from chief writer at the Manchester Evening News, Samuel Luckhurst, who writes on the club's interest on both players. He said that United are in the market for 'an athletic central defender' and that they are expected to 'bolster their midfield with at least one younger recruit'. Both Everton stars fit the bill and both featured in the 2-0 defeat at Old Trafford at the weekend.
Branthwaite, 21, signed a new deal with the club earlier this season after showcasing a brilliant run of form that was better than almost anyone expected and now the former PSV-loanee is on the cusp of an senior England call-up. We recently wrote about how he has the best duel success rate in Europe for centre-backs aged 23 and under, and he stands out in Europe for his form this season. For Onana, the midfielder has been on United's radar for a long time. Prior to signing for Everton, the Belgian was a highly sought-after young star and he has developed well since his £35m move from Lille. He too has produced strong numbers this season and his physicality and defensive qualities are something that United are sorely missing.
With Branthwaite and Onana's values (combined for £63m, €75m) on Transfermarkt falling way below the expected figures, Everton have tied both down to long deals, meaning they can certainly ask for north of £50-60m for each player and it will be up to United whether they want to cough up those type of fees. Given the nature of the market these days, those are fair numbers, with all things considered.
They want to upgrade on Sofyan Amrabat, Scott McTominay and Christian Eriksen in midfield, while Jonny Evans, Victor Lindelof and Raphael Varane have all left a lot to be desired this season - it's clear the Everton duo could be one answer to that solution.