Manchester United are reportedly eyeing up a move for Dominic Calvert-Lewin in case they can’t secure Ivan Toney this summer.

Erik ten Hag’s side have been linked with a plethora of moves as they aim to build on their FA Cup success following a poor season and there are plenty of options for them on the market. Calvert-Lewin stands out mainly due to the fact his deal is set to expire next summer, meaning he would be a more affordable signing.

Toney also falls into that category and his deal also expires in 2025. The one key difference is that, according to Sky Sports, it is thought Brentford want £60m to convince them to part ways with Toney. Sky Sports News reporter Dharmesh Sheth said: "It's an interesting situation with Ivan Toney. As it stands, he is clearly not going to sign a new contract at Brentford. It is thought Brentford want £60m for him. He has now entered the final year of his contract which could impact on his price the later in the window it gets.

"While Brentford will want to cash in this summer, all outcomes remain possible. Toney is, of course, at Euro 2024 with England and his future is likely to become clearer once the tournament is over."

The Everton forward scored eight goals in the league last season in what was his most active season in terms of appearances since the 2020/21 season where he bagged 16 goals in the league. The Athletic have remarked that a £30m - half of what is needed to acquire Toney - is said to be enough for Everton to accept.

Having signed from Sheffield United for just £1.5m in 2016, Calvert-Lewin has blossomed over the years to become a key figure at Goodison Park, reaching 50 goals for the club last season. He reminded everyone of his talents and effectiveness in the Merseyside Derby last season as he bullied Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahim Konate and netted a fine second to cap off a memorable victory.

