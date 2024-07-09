Bologna striker Joshua Zirkzee | Getty Images

Latest transfer news and rumours from around the Premier League regarding Liverpool and Everton’s rivals

Liverpool are preparing for a new era under Arne Slot. The Dutchman has been chosen as their replacement for Jurgen Klopp.

Meanwhile, Everton are gearing up for another season with Sean Dyche. In the meantime, here is a look at some of the latest transfer news and rumours from around the Premier League...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Man Utd close in on deal

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Manchester United are ‘expected’ to meet striker Joshua Zirkzee’s valuation at Bologna, according to a report by the Daily Mail. The Holland international, who is currently away at Euro 2024, has been identified by the Red Devils as a key transfer target this summer.

The 23-year-old was on the books at Bayern Munich from 2017 to 2022 and was loaned out by the Bundesliga giants to Parma and Anderlecht to get some experience under his belt.

He joined his current team a couple of years ago and hasn’t looked back since.

Zirkzee has scored 14 goals in 58 games for Bologna and the Serie A side could lose him in this window with a switch to Old Trafford on the horizon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Arsenal hope to land defender

Arsenal are hoping to finalise a deal to sign defender Riccardo Calafiori from Bologna, according to The Guardian. The Gunners finished 2nd in the table above Liverpool in the last campaign but missed out on the title again to Manchester City.

They could see Calafiori as someone to bolster their defensive department ahead of next term. He has had spells at Roma and FC Basel in the past and at the age of 22, he could have a big future ahead of him at the Emirates Stadium if the London outfit can get a deal over the line.

Tottenham Hotspur target Aston Villa ace

Sky Sports claim Tottenham Hotspur are ‘exploring’ a move for Aston Villa ace Jacob Ramsey. They could send Giovani Lo Celso the other way to Villa Park.

Ange Postecoglou’s side are in the hunt for some new faces as they gear up for their second year under the Australian, who joined them from Celtic 12 months ago.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ramsey, who is 23-years-old, has risen up through the academy ranks at Villa and was a regular for them at various different youth levels. He had a loan spell away at Doncaster Rovers in 2020 before breaking into the first-team.

The Birmingham-born man has played 122 games so far in his career and has scored 13 goals. His brother, Aaron, plays for Burnley.

Brighton man wanted

Stuttgart plan to launch a fresh bid for Brighton and Hove Albion striker Deniz Undav, as per German news outlet Bild. He spent last term on loan with the German club and scored 19 goals in all competitions to help them finish 2nd in the table against the odds behind Bayer Leverkusen.