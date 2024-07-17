AFP via Getty Images

Everton have received a huge transfer boost.

Any concerns over Everton potentially losing star defender Jarrad Branthwaite have been eased after Manchester United agreed a £50m deal with Lille for Leny Yoro.

Branthwaite has been a key target for months and was even the subject of two separate offers which were both promptly rejected. The first was in the region of £35m +£5m in add-ons, while the second was upped at £45m (+£5m) but Everton have always held firm on their valuation of around £70-75m as they referred to previous deals such as Wesley Fofana to Chelsea and Harry Maguire to United.

Even with those rejections, United’s new ownership partners INEOS have been operating with a fresh energy and focus this summer and have shown a clear indication to get deals done quickly. Branthwaite would be a star signing for the present and the future but Everton have held firm and it seems that United have spent their defensive budget elsewhere.

Yoro, the 18-year-old wonderkid from Ligue 1, was heavily linked with a move to Real Madrid this summer. Liverpool were also keen admirers but the reports all stated that no club would be able to stop the inevitable deal of the Frenchman joining the European champions. Yet, the latest news has claimed that United have sent a huge offer to the youngster.

Fabrizio Romano has since confirmed the £50m deal is in the works: “Manchester United are waiting for the approval on contracts/documents from Leny Yoro’s camp then he will undergo medical tests. Man United have booked medical for Yoro already today, in order to be fast and avoid any last minute surprise.” He wrote on X. It’s said that their offer would see the defender pocket around £150k-a-week and the contract proposal would be valid until June 2029, with an option for further season, with his salary increasing every year. While Liverpool were huge admirers of his talents, funding a move of that size was out of the question.

For Everton, it means they can focus on building the strength of their squad, especially in defence. Ben Godfrey’s exit means they only have Michael Keane as a back-up centre-back and reinforcements are needed. The sale of Amadou Onana will give the club a healthy profit and now their targets will need to be sourced before the season begins in less than a month.