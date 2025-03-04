The Friedkin Group have been owners of Everton since December 2024.

The Friedkin Group (TFG) are close to making a 'series of announcements' to finalise a new Everton hierarchy, reports suggest.

The American firm have been owners of the Toffees for almost three months after purchasing the club from Farhad Moshiri in December. TFG appointed president Marc Watts as Everton's executive chairman but were happy for Colin Chong to continue serving as interim chief executive.

The sacking of Sean Dyche as manager and appointing David Moyes to return - which has proved highly fruitful - was TFG's first major decision less than a month into their tenure. Moyes has guided Everton 15 points clear of the Premier League relegation zone after delivering four wins and three draws to date.

However, the structure of Everton's leadership needs to be addressed. It is suggested by The i Paper that 'raft of key appointments before the end of the season' will be made. That includes the future of Kevin Thelwell, who looks set to leave his position as director of football.

Thelwell has been in the role since February 2022 and helped the Blues sail through choppy financial waters. He recently admitted he's brought in £225 million in player sales while only spending £145 million on new additions.

But TFG look set to go down a different route and Moyes is suggested to be handed 'more control' in terms of transfers than predecessor Dyche ahead of 'summer of unprecedented change in the squad'. Everton have 11 current players whose contracts expire in June. They include regular starters Idrissa Gana Gueye and Abdoulaye Doucoure, the injured Dominic Calvert-Lewin and loanees Jesper Lindstrom, Jack Harrison, Armando Broja and Orel Mangala.

In addition, a permanent CEO is edging closer to replace Chong, who has earned plenty of plaudits holding the reins since June 2023 after the exit of Denise Barrett-Baxendale. Leeds United’s Angus Kinnear is apparently expected to make the switch to Merseyside and help oversee Everton’s move to their new stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock which will take place for the start of the 2025-26 season.

It is suggested that Everton insiders ‘sense TFG is now beginning to flex their muscles’ now they have become acclimatised to what is required at Goodison Park. Supporters are hoping that the Texan-based business - headed by billionaire Dan Friedkin - can guide the Blues back to the upper echelons of the Premier League. That is an ambition that Moyes holds - having regularly had Everton compete for European football during his first spell as manager.

Speaking after the 1-1 draw at Brentford last week, which moved the Toffees’ unbeaten league run to seven games, Moyes said: “I don't really want to be someone who comes in to save the club from relegation. I want to be a manager who competes for Europe like I have been in three years prior to this.

"But, let's be honest. Everton were in a terrible position. We are looking up rather than down. We have been disappointed with getting a draw tonight and should have picked up more on Saturday."