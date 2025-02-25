Ndiaye, McNeil, Calvert-Lewin: full Everton injury list and potential return games before Brentford
Everton look to continue their unbeaten Premier League run when they travel to Brentford on Wednesday.
The Toffees have recorded four wins and two draws in their previous six games - ensuring they’ve fought their way out of a Premier League relegation battle. There was frustration after Saturday’s 2-2 against Manchester United given that David Moyes’ side dominated much of the game and then were controversially denied a late penalty.
But Everton have to put that to rest as they face a tough encounter against Brentford at the Gtec Community Stadium. Moyes has had depleted options because of the number of injuries the Blues have had to contend with. Ahead of the Brentford encounter, here’s a look at the current situation and if any players could be back.
Nathan Patterson - hamstring
The right-back has been unavailable for the past four games after picking up an issue in training. But Patterson was back in training last week and there is a chance he could be over his issue.
Potential return game: Brentford (A), Wednesday 25 February
Youssef Chermiti - thigh
The young striker has had a frustrating season and is yet to make a senior appearance. Chermiti had a freak foot injury and is now on the recovery for a thigh complaint. He was also back in training last week but Everton are being cautious.
Potential return game: Brentford (A), Wednesday 25 February
Iliman Ndiaye - knee
Evertonians feared the worse when the talismanic winger was forced off against Liverpool in tears. He suffered medial ligament damage although Moyes revealed that Everton are hopeful that Ndiaye could be back sooner than expected. The Senegal international has been taking injections.
Potential return: March
Armando Broja - ankle
The on-loan Chelsea striker suffered wretched luck when suffering ankle ligament damage against Peterborough in the FA Cup. He had previously been out for three months after arriving with an Achilles issue. Broja was initially ruled out for up to 12 weeks but there is some optimism he could be back sooner.
Potential return: March
Dwight McNeil - knee
The versatile attacker had to undergo an operation earlier this month to try to solve his issue. McNeil has not been available since the start of December. Moyes admitted a couple of weeks ago that McNeil could still be on the treatment table for as long as six weeks.
Potential return: Mid-March
Dominic Calvert-Lewin - hamstring
Everton's No.9 sustained a serious issue in the early stages of a 1-0 win at Brighton last month. He isn't expected back anytime soon but the Toffees believe he will be back by the end of the season.
Potential return: April
Seamus Coleman - calf
The Everton captain has been troubled with his issue throughout the complaint and hasn't made an appearance since a 1-1 draw at Manchester City on Boxing Day. Moyes hopes that Coleman will be able to return before the season is over.
Potential return: N/A
Orel Mangala - ACL
The on-loan Lyon midfielder recently had surgery and won't play again this season.
