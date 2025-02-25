Everton injury news on Iliman Ndiaye, Dwight McNeil, Armando Broja, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Nathan Patterson, Youssef Chermit and Seamus Coleman.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Everton look to continue their unbeaten Premier League run when they travel to Brentford on Wednesday.

The Toffees have recorded four wins and two draws in their previous six games - ensuring they’ve fought their way out of a Premier League relegation battle. There was frustration after Saturday’s 2-2 against Manchester United given that David Moyes’ side dominated much of the game and then were controversially denied a late penalty.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But Everton have to put that to rest as they face a tough encounter against Brentford at the Gtec Community Stadium. Moyes has had depleted options because of the number of injuries the Blues have had to contend with. Ahead of the Brentford encounter, here’s a look at the current situation and if any players could be back.

Nathan Patterson - hamstring

The right-back has been unavailable for the past four games after picking up an issue in training. But Patterson was back in training last week and there is a chance he could be over his issue.

Potential return game: Brentford (A), Wednesday 25 February

Youssef Chermiti - thigh

The young striker has had a frustrating season and is yet to make a senior appearance. Chermiti had a freak foot injury and is now on the recovery for a thigh complaint. He was also back in training last week but Everton are being cautious.

Potential return game: Brentford (A), Wednesday 25 February

Iliman Ndiaye - knee

Evertonians feared the worse when the talismanic winger was forced off against Liverpool in tears. He suffered medial ligament damage although Moyes revealed that Everton are hopeful that Ndiaye could be back sooner than expected. The Senegal international has been taking injections.

Potential return: March

Armando Broja - ankle

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The on-loan Chelsea striker suffered wretched luck when suffering ankle ligament damage against Peterborough in the FA Cup. He had previously been out for three months after arriving with an Achilles issue. Broja was initially ruled out for up to 12 weeks but there is some optimism he could be back sooner.

Potential return: March

Dwight McNeil - knee

The versatile attacker had to undergo an operation earlier this month to try to solve his issue. McNeil has not been available since the start of December. Moyes admitted a couple of weeks ago that McNeil could still be on the treatment table for as long as six weeks.

Potential return: Mid-March

Dominic Calvert-Lewin - hamstring

Everton's No.9 sustained a serious issue in the early stages of a 1-0 win at Brighton last month. He isn't expected back anytime soon but the Toffees believe he will be back by the end of the season.

Potential return: April

Seamus Coleman - calf

The Everton captain has been troubled with his issue throughout the complaint and hasn't made an appearance since a 1-1 draw at Manchester City on Boxing Day. Moyes hopes that Coleman will be able to return before the season is over.

Potential return: N/A

Orel Mangala - ACL

The on-loan Lyon midfielder recently had surgery and won't play again this season.