Ange Postecoglou, Head Coach of Nottingham Forest reacts during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Nottingham Forest at St James' Park on October 05, 2025 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. | Getty Images

A former Everton manager could soon be back in the dugout at one of the Toffees' Premier League rivals

Former Everton manager Sean Dyche could be back in a Premier League dugout soon as Nottingham Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis is ‘considering parting ways’ with Ange Postecoglou.

The ex-Tottenham Hotspur and Celtic manager was only appointed as manager at the City Ground last month but has yet to win any of his seven games in charge, losing five. One of those defeats came at the hands of Championship side Swansea City in the Carabao Cup third round.

Dyche has been out of work since being sacked by Everton earlier this year. He reportedly rejected the chance to join Rangers, with the Ibrox club also rebuffed by Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard.

The Telegraph has reported that Dyche is “emerging as the front-runner” to be the next Forest boss, if Postecoglou is sacked. Club owner Marinakis is said to have considered a number of potential replacements such as former boss Steve Cooper and Fulham manager Marco Silva.

The latter would command significant compensation but Dyche is out of work and “no immediate hiring issues” means that Dyche “fits that bill”.

Dyche spent time at Forest as a young player during the Brian Clough era but never managed to make a senior appearance. He could now return to his former club in sensational circumstances.

What Sean Dyche has previously said about a return to management

Speaking in the summer, Dyche appeared content to wait for the right job to come along as he enjoyed a rare summer off. He told talkSPORT in August: "I think being away from football for a spell is not such a bad thing, especially in the summer (as) you can imagine.

"(There is) plenty going on off the scene of football, a bit of golf, a bit of relaxation, a bit of catching up with friends, family, that sort of stuff, the usual type of thing.

“Loads of invites, I've been to some amazing things, I went to Royal Ascot, which I've never done before, not a big gambler but I enjoyed the experience and got well looked after by some fantastic people there.

"Gigs, varying gigs, I saw Kasabian last weekend who I love and they're brilliant. I saw Oasis, they were brilliant, so enjoying that side of things and not really too involved with the football, trying to take a real break from it.

"Not being involved with the Club World Cup and all that sort of stuff, just only from a distance, roughly keeping up with what the news is."