Next Rangers manager odds: Ex-Everton man dramatically jumps into contention after Liverpool legend snub

Published 13th Oct 2025, 11:49 BST

A former Everton player is now among the favourites to be next Rangers manager after Steven Gerrard snubbed the Ibrox club

Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard snubbed the chance to return to Rangers over the weekend despite holding positive talks about becoming their next manager.

Rangers have been on the hunt for a replacement for Russell Martin after sacking the ex-Southampton boss last weekend following a horrific start to the campaign.

Gerrard had looked poised to return to Ibrox with a ‘full agreement almost reached’ but the ex-Liverpool star felt the timing of his return to Glasgow was not right.

Sean Dyche has also rejected the chance to take over at Rangers and the ex-Everton boss has now been linked with a move to Nottingham Forest, if Ange Postecoglou is sacked.

Now with Gerrard snubbing the job, a former Everton player who has managed in the Premier League with West Ham and West Brom has rocketed into contention - according to the bookies. The latest odds can be found below...

