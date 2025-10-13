Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard snubbed the chance to return to Rangers over the weekend despite holding positive talks about becoming their next manager.
Rangers have been on the hunt for a replacement for Russell Martin after sacking the ex-Southampton boss last weekend following a horrific start to the campaign.
Gerrard had looked poised to return to Ibrox with a ‘full agreement almost reached’ but the ex-Liverpool star felt the timing of his return to Glasgow was not right.
Sean Dyche has also rejected the chance to take over at Rangers and the ex-Everton boss has now been linked with a move to Nottingham Forest, if Ange Postecoglou is sacked.
Now with Gerrard snubbing the job, a former Everton player who has managed in the Premier League with West Ham and West Brom has rocketed into contention - according to the bookies. The latest odds can be found below...