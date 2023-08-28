Nico Elvedi: Everton ‘open talks’ with £15m defender

Everton are being linked with a move for the Borussia Monchengladbach defender.

Everton are being linked with a move for Borussia Monchengladbach defender Nico Elvedi, as reports claim they have opened talks over a potential deal.

The Toffees fell to another home defeat to Wolves this weekend, making it three losses in a row with no goals scored and six goals conceded.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sean Dyche opted for a new defensive centre-back partnership of Jarrad Branthwaite and James Tarkowski, as the England U21 international earned his first start under Dyche with Michael Keane dropping down to the bench after a poor run of form.

With Conor Coady and Yerry Mina leaving this summer, there’s still a sense that they lack depth in that position and now their attention has reportedly turned to Elvedi.

The latest reports

Gianluca Di Marzio has revealed that Everton are in talks over a potential move, however, there isn’t a lot of other information around the move. One bonus for Everton is that his deal expires next summer, which should bring down a potential fee.

Valued at £15m, he has been left out of both Bundesliga games so far and he failed to come off the bench in his side’s DFB-Pokal win over TuS Bersenbrück.

Advertisement

Advertisement

However, despite the report from Sky Sports international reporter Di Marzio last night, BBC Sport’s Shamoon Hafez has denied the interest from Everton.

How would he fit in at Everton?

Elvedi, 26, has played 270 times for Monchengladbach and was a key figure last season starting 32 times as they finished 10th in the Bundesliga last season. He also has 46 caps for Switzerland and is a hugely experienced figure.

He boasts high statistics for his on-the-ball ability - far surpassing the likes of Tarkowski, Branthwaite and Keane, as he ranks in the 85th and 94th percentiles for passes attempted and completed respectively.

Defensively, he was averaging over five clearances as well as over two aerial challenges a game and he also offers a threat at the other end of the pitch having netted three times last season.

He could be an experienced figure that comes in to take the pressure of Tarkowski, given the former Burnley defender played every single minute of the 38-game campaign last season.