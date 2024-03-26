Players out: Chris Wood, Gonzalo Montiel, Ibrahim Sangaré, Ola Aina, Willy Boly

Everton's relegation rivals Nottingham Forest have lodged an appeal against their recent four-point deduction after being found to have breached the Premier League's profit and sustainability rules.

Forest and the Toffees find themselves locked in another survival fight at the bottom of the table, after both clubs narrowly avoided the drop last season. While Southampton, Leeds United and Leicester City were all relegated, the surviving pair escaped by fine margins.

Forest have admitted to overspending by £34.5 million during a three-year period, which would have resulted in six-point deduction. However, due to the club's full cooperation during the process, the penalty was reduced to four points. This still puts the Reds in the drop zone, one point below Luton Town and four below Everton.

The West Midlands outfit, who won promotion to the Premier League in 2022 following their triumph in the Championship play-offs, have confirmed their appeal against the four-point sanction.

In an official statement, the club wrote: "Nottingham Forest can confirm that it has today lodged an appeal against the four point sanction imposed by the Commission in relation to the Club’s breach of the Premier League’s Profit & Sustainability Rules (PSR). The club will not be making any further statement at this time."

Despite their cooperation, Forest stated they were 'very disappointed' with the points deduction following the initial decision.

"We were extremely dismayed by the tone and content of the Premier League’s submissions before the Commission. After months of engagement with the Premier League, and exceptional cooperation throughout, this was unexpected and has harmed the trust and confidence we had in the Premier League."

The club have Nick De Marco KC leading their legal team, with their main defence focusing on the £47.5 million Deadline Day sale of Brennan Johnson.