Nottingham Forest discover fate in points appeal as Everton await decision
Nottingham Forest have been unsuccessful in their appeal to overturn their points deduction, according to the latest reports.
Forest were docked four points earlier this season for breaching the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules. They were charged for having overspent by £34.5million over a three-year period. They were given a less severe punishment on account of their “early plea” and “excellent co-operation” according to the Athletic. As a result, they sit 17th, just three points ahead of Luton Town and their failed appeal means they are rooted in a relegation battle. For Everton, they are the only other side to receive a similar punishment this season having seen their original 10-point penalty reduced to just six after a successful.
However, in April, the Premier League docked Everton again as two points were taken away due to losses totalling £121.6m for the three-year period up to the end of the 2022-23 season. Everton has appealed against the deduction.
Fortunately, Sean Dyche’s side have moved away from the relegation battle with an outstanding run of form at the right time to help pull away from danger. Wins against Burnley, Nottingham Forest and Brentford have all been key for moving up to 15th in the table. Interestingly, if Everton had their points added back on, they would sit in a very respectable 13th place.
Dyche has actually won the same amount of games in the league as the likes of Roberto De Zerbi and one less than the much-heralded Andoni Iraola at Bournemouth. On top of that, they also boast the fourth best defence in the league behind Liverpool, Manchester City and Arsenal - and Jordan Pickford is second in the clean sheet list behind David Raya.
