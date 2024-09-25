Maurizio Sarri has already made a Premier League 'admission' amid Everton links
Everton’s proposed takeover from the Friedkin Group could see a new manager arrive next season as they look to move on from the Farhad Moshiri era.
An agreement is in place for the American businessman Dan Friedkin to complete a 94.1% takeover of the club which is currently pending Premier League approval. Gone are the potential owners of 777 Partners, MSP Capital and John Textor - all of whom have tried and failed to come to a deal.
A new era is on the horizon - if all goes as planned - and the recent firing of Roma legend Danielle De Rossi by Friedkin at the Italian club is one example of how he runs his business. Sean Dyche has been a firefighter across his time at Everton, absorbing the insurmountable stress of issues on and off the pitch.
Somehow managing to keep them in the division across two tough campaigns, he faces another dogfight and the feeling is he won’t be the man to take them forward in a new era of the club as they look forward to the big move to Bramley-Moore Dock.
Jamie Carragher has voiced this concern already and murmurings around have claimed former Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri could be a potential target. Gareth Southgate’s name has also been floated but the Italian boss has more club pedigree and experience in England at a top club. According to Il Corriere dello Sport, Sarri is one name Friedkin is considering.
Sarri has been out of action since resigning from Lazio in March, 2024. Prior to that, there were spells at Juventus, Chelsea and Napoli where he experienced mixed results but his style of football has always been praised. And earlier in the summer, it was revealed that Sarri was offered multiple roles across the Premier League and La Liga and he claimed that he is open to anything that attracts him.
“I am open to all projects that attract me,” Sarri told reporters on Monday, as quoted by Gazzetta, during a friendly tournament to honour the late Niccolò Galli, a former Bologna and Arsenal player who died in 2001 at 18 in a motorcycle crash in Bologna.
“For now, the only four clubs that approached me come from abroad, specifically from the Premier League and La Liga. It depends on the opportunities and which mid-long-term project attracts me.”
