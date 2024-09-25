The Italian made the move to Stamford Bridge from Napoli in 2018.

Everton news: The former Chelsea and Napoli manager could return to the Premier League in the future.

Everton’s proposed takeover from the Friedkin Group could see a new manager arrive next season as they look to move on from the Farhad Moshiri era.

An agreement is in place for the American businessman Dan Friedkin to complete a 94.1% takeover of the club which is currently pending Premier League approval. Gone are the potential owners of 777 Partners, MSP Capital and John Textor - all of whom have tried and failed to come to a deal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Everton FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A new era is on the horizon - if all goes as planned - and the recent firing of Roma legend Danielle De Rossi by Friedkin at the Italian club is one example of how he runs his business. Sean Dyche has been a firefighter across his time at Everton, absorbing the insurmountable stress of issues on and off the pitch.

Somehow managing to keep them in the division across two tough campaigns, he faces another dogfight and the feeling is he won’t be the man to take them forward in a new era of the club as they look forward to the big move to Bramley-Moore Dock.

Sarri has been out of action since resigning from Lazio in March, 2024. Prior to that, there were spells at Juventus, Chelsea and Napoli where he experienced mixed results but his style of football has always been praised. And earlier in the summer, it was revealed that Sarri was offered multiple roles across the Premier League and La Liga and he claimed that he is open to anything that attracts him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I am open to all projects that attract me,” Sarri told reporters on Monday, as quoted by Gazzetta, during a friendly tournament to honour the late Niccolò Galli, a former Bologna and Arsenal player who died in 2001 at 18 in a motorcycle crash in Bologna.

“For now, the only four clubs that approached me come from abroad, specifically from the Premier League and La Liga. It depends on the opportunities and which mid-long-term project attracts me.”