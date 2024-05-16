Pat Nevin believes Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite is ready to step up to replace the outgoing Thiago Silva this summer.

Former Chelsea star Pat Nevin believes Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite is ready to step up to replace the outgoing Thiago Silva this summer.

The legendary Brazilian centre-back is set to leave to join his former club Fluminense after four years in London. Hailed as one of the best defenders of the past decade, he shined in England in his twilight years and leaves Chelsea with a hole to fill at the back.

Previously, they had been linked with a move for Branthwaite - alongside Manchester United (Teamtalk). Despite Trevoh Chalobah, Axel Diasi, Beniot Badiashile and Wesley Fofana already at the club, Chelsea have been linked with a move for a defender after conceding 62 goals this season. Everton may be forced to sell due to financial issues and London could be a potential destination.

Speaking to Prime Slots UK, Nevin claimed that the Everton star is good enough to replace Silva this summer - but he believes it will be an expensive deal should Chelsea pursue it. "I've been watching and writing about him this season, and Everton fans will know this as well, you have seen absolutely nothing yet.

"This is a 21-year-old kid who is playing at the top level who looks more assured every single game. He can come out with the ball, he can spray passes, he has got real confidence. How many kids of his age have come through and looked as good at this age? He will make mistakes, because he is a confident young centre-half, but he isn't afraid to make them and he has the temperament to learn from them.

"If I was looking for a young centre-back at an elite club in Europe, he would be top of my list. He absolutely ticks every single box for Chelsea; they buy young players for big money, he's tall, he dominates physically and is good in the air.

