Man City earned a 2-0 victory over Everton in the Premier League.

Pep Guardiola has admitted that he has enjoyed the ‘incredible adventure’ playing at Goodison Park as Manchester City boss.

The Spaniard did suffer a baptism of fire at the Grand Old Lady as he suffered a 4-0 loss during his first visit in 2017. But in the subsequent nine trips across the East Lancs, he won on each occasion.

Goodison is renowned as one of the most iconic stadiums in the Premier League. And while Guardiola knows the state-of-the-art ground on the banks of the River Mersey will bring more revenue for Everton, he will miss games at L4.

The City boss said at his post-match press conference: “My friend, Ronald Koeman destroyed me the first time I came here, four-zero, with Romelu Lukaku and I remember it perfectly. It was the beginning of an incredible adventure that we have lived for almost a decade already, and after that it has been good.

“It’s not because we haven’t lost since, but each time I love to come here. When I go to Fulham as well, these typical stadiums for the Premier League. I also remember Stoke City from my first season with their locker rooms and this kind of vibe. But the clubs grow, and the new stadium will be magnificent.

“It will increase revenue and be more comfortable for the fans and for all of you (the media) maybe? Your work will be better. It will be missed, though. It’s truly been an honour to come here for many years to Goodison Park.I remember it as a little boy. Today, I was on the pitch before the game, looking up on the screen and watching the goals scored by players like Gary Lineker and the others. I thought: ‘Wow, this is English football.’ Now, it’s changing a little bit but it still remains something special.”

City needed two late goals from Nico O’Reilly and Mateo Kovacic to defeat Everton. The Blues matched the current Premier League champions before captain James Tarkowski was forced off with a hamstring injury. City’s win moved them to fourth in the table as they aim to qualify for next season’s Champions League.

Asked how big the victory was over the Toffees, City manager Guardiola said: "I would say big. We have five, six games left and with the moment they had after [winning against] Nottingham Forest away, [and given that] Liverpool and Arsenal could not win here, it is massively important.

"I've tried to convince the players that qualifying for the Champions League is a huge achievement in this country and in this league. Being in the Champions League is enough, thinking that is not enough for us would be arrogant.

"If you win you have character, if you don't win you don't have character - this is the motto. What these players have done for one decade, I am so grateful for, whatever has happened - this season more than ever, in the toughest period for many reasons especially injuries.

"We were more or less stable, kept going and going for the next time. We are miles away from Liverpool and Arsenal but tonight we sleep fourth. It is in our hands but we have a final on Tuesday, three games at home, two away and hopefully we can achieve this big success to qualify for the Champions League."