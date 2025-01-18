Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Everton are back in Premier League action this weekend

Everton are currently sat in 16th place in the Premier League. The Toffees have recently turned to David Moyes as their new manager.

They have brought back the 61-year-old following their decision to sack Sean Dyche. He has also had spells in the past at Preston North End, Manchester United, Real Sociedad, Sunderland and West Ham.

Premier League make official decision ahead of Everton vs Tottenham Hotspur

Everton lost 1-0 at home to Aston Villa last time out. Attacker Ollie Watkins scored the only goal of the game for Unai Emery’s side. Moyes will hope that his players can bounce back with a positive result and performance against Spurs. Their upcoming opponents lost 2-1 away at rivals Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium last time out and weren’t able to find an equaliser.

The Premier League have confirmed that Darren England will referee Everton’s fixture against Ange Postecoglou’s side. Marc Perry and Akil Howson are the assistant referees, with Tony Harrington as the fourth official. Meanwhile, John Brooks and Scott Ledger are on VAR duties.

England has refereed against the Toffees on 11 occasions in the past. They have won three, drawn five and lost three when he has been the man in the middle. He has dished out 23 yellow cards and zero reds. The 39-year-old worked in the Football League from 2015 to 2020. He then made the step up to the top flight and hasn’t looked back since.

What next for Everton?

Everton have got a game in-hand on the likes of Wolves and Ipswich Town around them. They are one point above the drop zone and will want to pull away as quickly as they can.

Speaking after their defeat to Aston Villa, Moyes said: “Obviously we're not pleased about losing but the game was very tight.“We didn't have as many clear chances as them but we had opportunities. I think Jesper (Lindstrom) has a big chance to score with his head and Dominic (Calvert-Lewin) has one at the end as well.

“If we’d got a goal, I don’t think anybody would have said we hadn’t deserved at least a draw but I can definitely see where the Club’s been now. We need some quality. I thought our quality on the ball tonight wasn't as good as it should have been.

“We couldn't make key passes to get us in control at the right moments or just give us the right opportunities. I thought we put two or three really good crosses in – Doucs had a chance with one in the first half. There were some really good things which we are pleased about but I can see now exactly what I’ve got.

“We were always in the game, we were never out of the game at any time. Obviously, what supporters are wanting to see is how are we going to get any more goals, where can we get the goals from. I’m not a magician, all I can do is try to look to see how we can find a way of getting goals. We've tried, we've encouraged the players to get forward more, we've encouraged them more to try to deliver good balls in, get in the right places to score.”