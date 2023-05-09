A breakdown of points Everton and their relegation rivals need to win in order to survive relegation from the Premier League.

This season’s Premier League relegation fight is headed right down to the wire after the latest round of fixtures. Everton earned a massive boost thanks to their surprise 5-1 dominaton over Brighton on Monday night, hauling them out of the bottom three with a two-point cushion.

But as has been displayed throughout this unpredictable season, absolutely anything can still happen and the Toffees aren’t guaranteed safety just yet. While they must focus on their own run, the results of others will also play a big part in the final standings.

It’s been a nail-biter for many weeks now and the relegations scrap has provided the neutral fans with blockbuster entertainment. But for those involved, there’s barely been a minute to breathe, and in just three games, fates will be sealed. Two will finally exhale as they secure their survival, and three will bid the Premier League farewell.

We’ve taken a look at what Everton and their four relegation rivals need to do to ensure the remain in the top flight next season.

Dwight McNeil celebrates scoring a goal for Everton in front of fans

How many points do Southampton need to stay up?

Southampton’s position definitely looks the bleakest of them all. After failing to pick up a result against Leicester, their fight is now out of their hands. The maximum amount of points the Saints can finish the season with is 33, meaning unless the four others lose every single one of their matches, they are guaranteed to go down.

Southampton have Fulham, Brighton, and Liverpool left to play.

How many points do Leeds need to stay up?

Leeds also cannot afford to drop many more points in these final fixtures. With just 30 points in the bank and an unfavourable goal difference, the Whites can finish on a maximum of 39 points, meaning survival is still achievable.

Leeds need to win every match left but also they require the others around them to slip up. They need Leicester to win or draw at least one, and Everton to clock a loss or two draws in order to see those two go down instead.

Leeds United have Newcastle, West Ham United, and Tottenham Hotspur left to play.

How many points do Leicester need to stay up?

Leicester are in a very similar position to Leeds — their best finish will be 39 points, but they do have a better goal difference. If Leeds win all their remaining fixtures, the Foxes will have to do the same but also rely on Everton dropping points as well.

Even if the Blues win two and draw one, leaving them on 39 points, there is a good chance Leicester could relegate them on goal difference.

Leicester City have Liverpool, Newcastle, and West Ham United left to play.

Dwight McNeil and Abdoulaye Doucoure celebrate after a goal was scored for Everton

How many points do Everton need to stay up?

Everton have some grip back on their relegation battle but they cannot take their eyes off the prize. Leeds and Leicester dropping points would be ideal for them, but if they win all three of their games, the Toffees will survive.

A clean sweep of victories will secure their safety, seeing them finish with 41 points. Or alternatively, they can afford to draw one match but must get their goal tally up if they want to avoid being pipped by Leicester - providing the Foxes win every game.

Everton have Manchester City, Wolves, and Bournemouth left to play.

How many points do Nottingham Forest need to stay up?

Nottingham Forest’s victory over Southampton was gargantuan for them. Now in 16th place on 33 points, two wins and a draw would guarantee their survival. They can finish with a maximum of 42 points, but need just 40 to stay afloat, providing the other teams around them all win their remaining games.

Nottingham Forest have Chelsea, Arsenal, and Crystal Palace left to play.