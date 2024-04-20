Everton will have the chance to pull five points clear of the relegation zone if they beat Nottingham Forest on Sunday, following Luton Town’s 5-1 defeat against Brentford.

Rob Edwards’ side fell to a fourth defeat in five league games but the result at home to bottom-half strugglers Brentford will cause far more concern than away losses at Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal and Manchester City. Yoane Wissa scored his brace in the first-half before Ethan Pinnock, Keane Lewis-Potter and Kevin Schade ended the contest after the break.

The result leaves Luton a point away from Nottingham Forest and two adrift of Everton in 16th, while another major blow to their goal difference is unlikely to make much difference. It means that at least one of Forest or Everton can extend the gap when they meet on Sunday.

Luton were hopeful that home advantage could pull them through against the Bees, with the last two games at Kenilworth Road seeing the Hatters draw against Forest before beating Bournemouth a fortnight ago. But despite enjoying the lion’s share of first-half possession, the home side were unable to create any serious openings before slack defending allowed Wissa to score twice.

The home side were unable to come out swinging in the second-half but more poor defending allowed Pinnock to make it three just past the hour mark. Two minutes later, Lewis-Potter was the beneficiary of poor work at the back to head home from the back post.

Substitute Schade then made it five in the final minutes, finishing comfortably from a nice cut-back. Luke Berry pulled one back for the home side but it was little more than a consolation. Everton and Forest, who have both been deducted points for breaches of profitability and sustainability rules (PSR) this season, meet at Goodison Park with the opportunity there to all but pull clear of relegation trouble.

