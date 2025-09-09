Tomas Soucek and Jarrod Bowen of West Ham. (Photo by Harriet Lander/Getty Images) | Getty Images

West Ham United midfielder Tomas Soucek has opened up on Everton’s transfer interest in the summer window.

The West Ham United midfielder was heavily linked with a switch to Hill Dickinson Stadium. Soucek worked with Toffees manager David Moyes at the Hammers where they had great success. In 2023, West Ham were crowned Europa Conference League champions while they reached the semi-finals and quarter-finals of the Europa League in 2022 and 2024 respectively.

Everton had a significant squad overhaul during the summer and the middle of the park was an area that Moyes bolstered. With the Blues boss hoping to restore the club’s place back to the upper echelons of the Premier League, Soucek was a name on the radar.

Speaking to Czech outlet Ceske Noviny during the international break, the 30-year-old explained why he did not follow Moyes to Merseyside. Soucek said: "There was interest. It was also in the media, it was also felt at the club. But West Ham and I said no, because I feel the strength of West Ham and I feel a stable position there that is recognized. So I look forward to further cooperation at West Ham.

"Transfers are part of football. Whoever transferred, I already congratulated him in the locker room and now I congratulate him publicly. It's just a plus for the player, a great motivation that there is interest in him.”

Everton transfer business

Everton bolstered their midfield options by recruiting Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and Merlin Rohl. Dewsbury-Hall was signed from Chelsea for £25 million and has made an eye-catching start to his Toffees career and scored in the 3-2 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers before the international break. The former Leicester City man has been operating in the No.10 position.

Rohl, meanwhile, arrived from SC Freiburg on transfer deadline day. The former Germany under-21 international joined Everton on loan with an obligation to buy for £17.3 million. Supporters will be hoping to get a glimpse of Rohl when the Blues face Aston Villa at Hill Dickinson Stadium on Saturday.

But Rohl will have a challenge to dislodge Idrissa Gana Gueye and James Garner in the engine room. Both players have started the campaign in good form - with Moyes believing the latter is playing as well as anyone in the country and suggested that he should earn a call-up to the England squad if it continues.

“I thought Idrissa and James were fantastic,” said Moyes, speaking to evertontv after the victory over Wolves. “We want to keep it fresh. We want them all to be good. “I think Jimmy's form at the moment is up there with some of the best I've seen around the country at the moment. So, let's hope that's recognised.”