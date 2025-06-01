Everton are reportedly interested in signing West Ham United midfielder Tomas Soucek in the summer transfer window.

West Ham United are 'willing' to sell Tomas Soucek this summer amid Everton transfer links.

Soucek proved to be a pivotal player for Moyes during his stint as West Ham boss and there are suggestions of a reunion on Merseyside. Together, the pair won the Europa Conference League in 2023, as well as reaching the Europa League semi-finals and quarter-finals in 2022 and 2024 respectively.

The 2024-25 season proved difficult for the Hammers after Moyes’ departure, with Julen Lopetegui sacked before being replaced by Graham Potter. The London outfit had to settle for 14th spot. It’s suggested that a rebuild in the capital could be in the offing and several players’ futures are uncertain.

Despite Soucek scoring nine goals in 35 league games, he is one that could depart. The Czech Republic international has two years remaining on his West Ham contract.

What’s been said

And former Hammers scout Mick Brown, who was part of Moyes’ regime, suggests that Potter would be willing to part ways with Soucek to reinvest in the squad. “Soucek has done well for West Ham in different ways,” he told Football Insider. But he’s a player who the game can bypass for long periods of time.

“Sometimes you can forget he’s on the pitch, then a corner or free kick comes in and he gets on the end of it because that’s what he does. But the game itself between the two boxes, he very rarely contributes to it. Potter wants midfield players who are comfortable in possession, can keep the play moving and play through the lines.

“Soucek is not one of those, so I think Potter is willing to let him go. Then, they can use the money from his sale to bring in a player who suits them better. They want a player more suited to the manager’s style and from what I hear they have already been looking at potential options. He’s done a good job since he’s been there but he’s not the right type of player for what the manager is aiming to do there.”

Will Everton sign Tomas Soucek?

Soucek is a trusted lieutenant of Moyes’ given the success that they had together at West Ham. Everton also need midfield reinforcements, with Abdoulaye Doucoure turning down a new deal and Orel Mangala’s contract expiring. Idrissa Gana Gueye’s deal expires on 30 June but he is heading towards committing his future.

The one slight concern about Soucek would be that he is aged 30 and would have little sell-on value and would be a high earner. But Moyes has spoken about how he wants to get Everton back towards the European places after several years in the lower echelons of the Premier League and former Slavia Prague man Soucek knows how that can be achieved.

Everton have confirmed their first permanent signing after triggering the option on Charly Alcaraz from Flamengo. The versatile attacking midfielder netted twice and recorded two assists during his loan spell in the second half of the campaign.