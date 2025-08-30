Rangers move would be bad news for Youssef Chermiti after honest Moyes appraisal

Everton vs Liverpool team news.(Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

Youssef Chermiti has been linked with a move to Rangers but is heading to the SPFL the right move for the young striker?

Everton looked like a team heading in the right direction against Brighton with a comfortable win over Mansfield Town showing that David Moyes is getting his message across.

That the only goal conceded so far is a controversial penalty says it all about the Toffees boss’ ability to set a team up and organise them to make them difficult to play against. A solid blend of experience and youthful exuberance also looks to be working, as does the mix of players with a bit of flair and those who add grit and determination. That every knew signing has bought into the team first ethos will stand Everton in good stead for the rest of the season.

Youssef Chermiti linked with Rangers loan move

A lot of players left at the end of last season, but there is still one or two who Moyes clearly doesn’t fancy, including Rangers-linked Youssef Chermiti. The 21-year old Portugal youth international has failed to hit the heights expected of him since arriving from Sporting Lisbon with injuries stopping the striker from making any appearances until the middle of March this year. A foot injury in pre-season followed by a thigh injury at new year saw him play just four times in the league throughout the whole campaign.

What he needs, is to settle into life at Everton and a bit of stability, even if it means only being third choice striker this year. It is a difficult balance between getting game time and adjusting to life in the Premier League, but the reality is, he has only been available for selection for a couple of months. Moyes will see Chermiti in training and what he does on a daily basis, so his decision should be respected. What Chermiti doesn’t need, is a move to a club where he will sit on the bench for a team in disarray and with a manager who might not be in charge for much longer.

Rangers under Russell Martin are currently a basket case of a football club and already have three strikers on their books who will be collecting big wages. Departed Everton transfer supremo Kevin Thelwell might have signed Chermiti for Everton, however, he doesn’t pick the team and loan signings tend not to get priority over those on permanent and long-term contracts, especially strikers.

What does Moyes think about Chermiti?

Moyes has spoken about potential departures and the signing of Thierno Barry means that Chermiti has found himself down the pecking order. Speaking after the 6ft 3 striker’s debut, the Everton manager gave an honest appraisal but wasn’t really sure what to think of the young forward who nobody has really seen much of:

“I'm still getting to know him. We weren't sure how long we would play Youssef or Broja but I knew it couldn't be too long because of the levels but it was needed at the end.

“Youssef got two strikes off. Both were on target, which was good, nice and clean so we're beginning to see a bit of him. But the truth is I've not really had a chance, and to be fair not many Evertonians have either because he's been injured just about the whole season and the same with Broja so we're all just really getting to see them for the first time.”