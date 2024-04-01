Sky Sports' Ref Watch panel concluded that Everton were desperately unlucky not to be awarded a penalty during their defeat to Bournemouth over the weekend.

The Toffees fell to a late defeat despite Beto levelling up the game in the 87th minute as Seamus Coleman's disastrous own goal in stoppage time condemning them to another defeat. It was another frustrating game from Sean Dyche's side who now sit 16th, three points ahead of 18th placed Luton Town.

With the game level at 0-0, Calvert-Lewin cut back inside and went down under perceived contact from midfielder Tyler Adams, but the referee waved play away. It could have been a key moment for Dyche's side and with VAR choosing not to intervene, it led to huge criticism from Everton fans, and Dyche, who said, “How we don’t get a penalty for a foul on Calvert-Lewin. I think that is what VAR is meant to do. But that is actually contact. A proper kick in the shins. How is that not given? They will give me some weird interpretation of it I’m sure.”

Speaking on Sky Sports' Ref Watch, former Premier League referee Dermot Gallagher claimed that it was a decision that wouldn't have been overturned by VAR if it had been given as both Stephen Warnock and Sue Smith also reached the same conclusion.

"I think if the referee gives a penalty then there can't be too many complaints." Gallagher began. "All I think is when you see the referee's view, if you watch Calvert-Lewin I think the referee thinks he trips himself up, but he does get clipped first."

"It's just a poor decision from me." Warnock added, while Smith questioned why VAR did not intervene. "No matter what is fed back to VAR (by the referee) you think they would then say 'I think you need to go and have another look at that' because there is contact which brings him down. Calvert-Lewin has cut back inside and he's not going to go down if there's no contact because he's got a clear shot at goal. I think if he has another look and the referee sees a different angle, then I think he'd give a penalty."

