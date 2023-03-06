The Sky Sports pundit called out the centre-back for his role in Brennan Johnson’s first goal.

Sky Sports pundit Roy Keane called out Michael Keane for his ‘poor’ play for Nottingham Forest’s first goal during the 2-2 draw at the City Ground in their Premier League clash over the weekend.

Everton had taken the lead on two occasions through Demarai Gray and Abdoulaye Doucoure but were pegged back both times by Forest’s Brennan Johnson.

Having led for nearly 50 minutes when Johnson equalised for a second time in the 77th minute, Sean Dyche will be frustrated that his side couldn’t hold on for three points. What makes it worse is the fact that the Toffees have dropped 15 points from winning positions so far this season and it will be something he will want his side to rectify going forward.

Keane was making a second consecutive start for the first time since May last year and he marked the occasion by recording a vital assist for Doucoure’s goal. Outside of that he managed a game-high 10 clearances and showed that he can still offer this side something after only 382 minutes of action so far this season.

Speaking post-match on Sky Sports, Keane dissected the first Forest goal but was quick to call out the Everton defender’s positioning: “Lovely bit of play, quick one-two. There were always question marks about whether [Johnson] could score goals in the Premier League and he’s doing that now. It’s a great reaction.

“Really poor from Everton. Keane gets dragged out, gets done with the one-two. But very good play from Forest.”

Keane found himself caught by a swift one-two as Morgan Gibbs-White managed to find space and get a shot away that was then turned in by Johnson. Dragged into no-mans land, it was a poor error and it ultimately cost Everton but that’s how fine the margins are at the top level.

