Sean Dyche was sacked by Everton last week but could be in line for a swift return to management

Sean Dyche is the current frontrunner to take over at Championship promotion hopefuls West Brom after discussions with Raphael Wicky broke down.

Dyche was sacked by Everton just hours before their third round FA Cup clash with Peterborough United. The Toffees won the game 2-0 at Goodison Park and the club hierarchy have acted quickly to replace the former Burnley boss with David Moyes returning to Merseyside. The Scot enjoyed a successful period with Everton between 2002 and 2013 as he made his return to management after leaving West Ham United at the end of last season.

According to the Express and Star, talks between West Brom and Wicky came to a halt after issues with his proposed coaching staff. One colleague was unable to secure a visa while another turned down the opportunity to join the backroom staff at the Hawthorns. Following discussions breaking down, Dyche is being tipped as the new favourite for the vacancy.

Everton sack Dyche

Dyche has yet to speak on his exit from Goodison Park. The pressure had been building on the ex-Burnley boss but the timing of his departure still raised eyebrows. His manager notes were still in the matchday programme for the win over Peterborough. Speaking on the Rest Is Football podcast, Premier League record goal-scorer Alan Shearer said: “It was a bizarre situation (the timing of the sacking announcement). “It’s a real gamble on Everton’s part, in the current situation that they’re in. It’s a massive gamble.

“Say what you want about the football that they played. It wasn’t a great watch and obviously they didn’t score very many goals. But there’s no doubt in my mind that the most important thing for Everton this season is staying up and I think he would have guaranteed that. Now, I think it’s a huge gamble. I think he deserves credit for what he’s done at a really, really difficult football club. It’s been a mess hasn’t it because of docked points, not being able to spend, not being able to bring in who or what they want, and having to go in a certain direction. I think he steadied that ship.”

West Brom search dragging on

West Brom have been on the hunt for their next manager after Carlos Corberan departed for La Liga side Valencia on Christmas Eve. The former Huddersfield Town head coach joined the Baggies back in October 2022. He went on to win 10 of his next 13 league games to earn a contract extension amid interest from Leeds United who had just sacked Jesse Marsch as they were involved in a relegation battle with Everton.

Corberan guided the club to the Championship play-offs last season with the Baggies in contention for the top six again this term. Recently-departed Manchester United coach Rene Hake had also entered talks over their managerial vacancy. Hake arrived in Manchester back in July when he was appointed as an assistant manager by Erik ten Hag. Ruud van Nistelrooy, who took interim charge of the senior Red Devils side after Ten Hag was sacked, joined alongside Hake. It is unclear which direction West Brom will go in but murmurs of a potential move for Dyche has received early approval from Baggies fans after Dyche was promoted twice from the Championship with Burnley.