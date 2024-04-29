Sean Dyche answers Idrissa Gana Gueye contract question after ensuring Everton's Premier League safety
Sean Dyche has insisted that he has a ‘lot of respect’ for Idrissa Gana Gueye as a decision over his Everton future looms.
Gueye’s goal in the 1-0 victory over Brentford ensured the Toffees avoided Premier League relegation this season - despite being deducted eight points from breaching profit and sustainability rules.
The Senegal international also netted in the 2-0 triumph over Nottingham Forest and was magnificent in Everton’s 2-0 win against Liverpool in the Merseyside derby.
Gueye, who returned to Goodison Park from PSG in the summer of 2022, sees his deal expire at the end of the campaign. The Blues reportedly have the option to trigger a one-year extension.
Dyche was asked about the 34-year-old’s contractual situation at his pre-Brentford press conference. But the Everton boss did not commit as to whether Gueye, who has made 26 appearances in 2023-24, will be at L4 next term.
Dyche said: “He’s a player I have got a lot of respect for, I’ve made that clear since I got here. If you look down the period I’ve been here, he’d played in most sides. Maybe we’ve taken a bit of a gamble or rested him if he’s had a bit of an injury but he’s experienced.
“He’s experienced here playing at Goodison as well. He’s a good player, coming back into the side, he’s been very effective.”
Seamus Coleman, Ashley Young, Andre Gomes Dele and Andy Lonergan’s contracts expire in June while Jack Harrison and Arnaut Danjuma’s respective loan deals from Leeds United and Villarreal will conclude.
