Everton midfielder Idrissa Gana Gueye. (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

Sean Dyche has insisted that he has a ‘lot of respect’ for Idrissa Gana Gueye as a decision over his Everton future looms.

Gueye’s goal in the 1-0 victory over Brentford ensured the Toffees avoided Premier League relegation this season - despite being deducted eight points from breaching profit and sustainability rules.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Everton FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Senegal international also netted in the 2-0 triumph over Nottingham Forest and was magnificent in Everton’s 2-0 win against Liverpool in the Merseyside derby.

Gueye, who returned to Goodison Park from PSG in the summer of 2022, sees his deal expire at the end of the campaign. The Blues reportedly have the option to trigger a one-year extension.

Dyche was asked about the 34-year-old’s contractual situation at his pre-Brentford press conference. But the Everton boss did not commit as to whether Gueye, who has made 26 appearances in 2023-24, will be at L4 next term.

Dyche said: “He’s a player I have got a lot of respect for, I’ve made that clear since I got here. If you look down the period I’ve been here, he’d played in most sides. Maybe we’ve taken a bit of a gamble or rested him if he’s had a bit of an injury but he’s experienced.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He’s experienced here playing at Goodison as well. He’s a good player, coming back into the side, he’s been very effective.”