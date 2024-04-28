Everton and Liverpool's predicted finishes as Premier League season enters final weeks

Where are Everton and Liverpool predicted to finish in the Premier League table when the season comes to a close next month.

By Mark Carruthers
Published 28th Apr 2024, 18:00 BST

There were contrasting fortunes for Everton and Liverpool in recent days as they looked to further their respective causes at either end of the Premier League table.

Boosted by their Merseyside derby win in midweek, the Toffees secured their Premier League status on Saturday as Idrissa Gueye got the only goal of a home victory against Brentford and allowed Sean Dyche to celebrate a successful battle against the drop.

Just hours earlier, Liverpool were unable to shake off the effects of their Goodison Park loss as their bid for the Premier League title took another blow with a 2-2 draw at West Ham United on a day dominated by talk of a spat between Jurgen Klopp and Mo Salah.

So where could that leave both sides of the Merseyside divide as the Premier League season approaches its final weeks? We take a look at the latest predicted Premier League table put together by FootballWP.

Predicted points: 17

1. Relegated: Sheffield United

Predicted points: 17

Predicted points: 28

2. Relegated: Burnley

Predicted points: 28 Photo: Michael Regan

Predicted points: 28

3. Relegated: Nottingham Forest

Predicted points: 28

Predicted points: 29

4. Luton Town

Predicted points: 29

