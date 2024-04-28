There were contrasting fortunes for Everton and Liverpool in recent days as they looked to further their respective causes at either end of the Premier League table.

Boosted by their Merseyside derby win in midweek, the Toffees secured their Premier League status on Saturday as Idrissa Gueye got the only goal of a home victory against Brentford and allowed Sean Dyche to celebrate a successful battle against the drop.

Just hours earlier, Liverpool were unable to shake off the effects of their Goodison Park loss as their bid for the Premier League title took another blow with a 2-2 draw at West Ham United on a day dominated by talk of a spat between Jurgen Klopp and Mo Salah.

So where could that leave both sides of the Merseyside divide as the Premier League season approaches its final weeks? We take a look at the latest predicted Premier League table put together by FootballWP.

1 . Relegated: Sheffield United Predicted points: 17

2 . Relegated: Burnley Predicted points: 28 Photo: Michael Regan

3 . Relegated: Nottingham Forest Predicted points: 28

4 . Luton Town Predicted points: 29