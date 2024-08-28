AFP via Getty Images

Everton FC news: The midfielder was in fine form as he made his third start for the club.

Sean Dyche has heaped the praise on Tim Iroegbunam Everton’s 3-0 win over Doncaster Rovers.

The Toffees bounced back after successive defeats in the Premier League. A clean sheet, three goals and minutes for debutants and returning players culminated what was a very pleasing night at Goodison Park.. Strong performances from summer signings of Jake O’Brien, Iliman Ndiaye and Iroegbunam were promising for the future and Dyche’s side now head into the Bournemouth clash with a sense of optimism after a difficult start.

Signed from Villa for £9m, the 19-year-old has started all three games of the season so far and was arguably the ‘man of the match’ last night. He managed 69 touches, completed 85% of his passes, completed seven of his eight dribbles and won an eye-catching 19 of his 24 ground duels in addition to 11 tackles. Despite one late challenge that resulted in a yellow, he was clearly instrumental and has settled brilliantly so early on in his Everton career.

And Dyche was quick to credit him for the start he’s made to his Everton career. “Tim’s slightly different [to the new signings] because he’s had a full pre-season, I think he’s been different class. I think his equivalent minutes in the Premier League last season was about two games so to be having a full pre-season and to be doing what he’s doing - I’m very pleased with that.“

Interestingly, ahead of the Bournemouth game this weekend, Dyche has a decision to make regarding his midfield. Idrissa Gueye is likely to keep his place having also started the opening two games but James Garner’s return from injury poses a selection dilemma as it is almost impossible to drop the in-form Iroegbunam. There’s also Abdoulaye Docuoure to consider as well as Iliman Ndiaye who could play in an attacking midfield role.

Having options is a boost for Dyche and it is unclear if Garner can complete the full 90 minutes having only just returned from injury - the Everton boss also claimed he was surprised he was able to produce the performance he did given he hadn’t trained much at all in the build-up to the cup tie. Regardless, Iroegbunam has staked a claim to be key starter going forward and fans will certainly be disappointed if he misses out at the weekend.