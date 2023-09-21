The Everton manager spoke on the possibility of a strike partnership between the two forwards.

Everton manager Sean Dyche revealed that there is a potential for a strike partnership between Beto and Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

The Toffees have endured a difficult start to the season and goals have become an issue once again, but Dyche boasts more options than he did last year, when they finished as the league’s lowest scorers.

A one-goal loss to Arsenal once again highlighted the lack of attacking quality, but they created plenty of chances in their other two previous two home games against Fulham and Wolves, but, unfortunately they failed to convert a whole host of great opportunities.

Could the answer lie in a front two? It’s possible considering Dyche utilised a front two at his former club Burnley and he may revisit such a tactic here.

Speaking at his press conference ahead of the weekend’s game against Brentford, he confirmed that it is certainly within his thinking.

“I’ve always liked playing with two strikers but it’s got to suit the rest of the team where possible. You’ve got to have the players that can work in midfield, but I do like two strikers when I can.”

He also mentioned how it would affect the midfield, given that the extra man would be up front, and then there’s a selection issue with Abdoulaye Doucoure, Amadou Onana, James Garner and Idrissa Gueye all fighting for two starting spots.

Plus, Everton have drastically underperformed on their xG of 7.6, having netted just twice so far this season and they also sit 12th for xG in the league which shows that conversion is a real and pressing issue.

In terms of a front two, Dyche operated with such a tactic at Burnley in the past with the likes of Ashley Barnes and Jay Rodriguez and had success, especially with big men. Their seventh-placed finish in the 2017/18 season saw him use a combination of Sam Vokes, Barnes and Chris Wood as forward options and he could revisit that.

It seems just a matter of time before we see something different, given that another bad result at the weekend will see them fixed to the bottom of the table.