The Everton boss spoke on what will be the biggest difference from his first Merseyside derby last season.

Sean Dyche has explained that the key difference for Everton against Liverpool this time around is the fact that their attack will be far different at Anfield.

Last year Dyche got his first taste of the famous derby at Anfield but his side fell to a 2-0 defeat as goals from Mohamed Salah and Cody Gakpo were enough to earn all three points on the day.

Everton were fighting for their lives at that point in the season as relegation loomed large once again and they possessed a far different side than the one we will see this weekend.

Starting in attack on the day was ex-Sunderland loanee Ellis Simms, who was making his first start for the club against the likes of Joel Matip and Joe Gomez and he struggled to make an impact. He was sold in the summer to Coventry and currently has two goals in 11 appearances to date.

This time around, Dyche will be able to call upon a rejuvenated Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who has three goals in six games and a far strong overall side and that could be the difference make come Saturday.

“We have got some different players that will play,” he said. “With all due respect, we had a go with Simmsy [Ellis Simms] upfront and he is a very good young player. But Dom [Calvert-Lewin] at this stage is in a different category, especially now he is getting fit. It gives us a slightly stronger team.”

He also spoke on Calvert-Lewin and his recent resurgence and he will be a key figure up against the likely pairing of Ibrahim Konate and Virgil van Dijk.

“I don’t know about crucial, but we know he is an effective player.” Dyche said in response to how important the striker is to their side.

“We know he is getting back to full fitness and sharpness. I think that is very obvious from the way he is playing, his physical stats support that as well. It is really about getting him out on the pitch as many times as possible until he is totally free flowing because I think he is a very, very good player.”