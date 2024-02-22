Sean Dyche gives blunt update on 777 takeover and FFP appeal amid Everton frustrations
Everton manager Sean Dyche has confirmed that he 'hasn't got a clue' when the results of their appeal will be revealed, as frustrations continue for the club.
The Toffees are supposed to find out whether or not their appeal against the 10-point deduction they suffered earlier this season will be chalked off; the club breached financial fair play and sustainability rules and were charged a second time along with Nottingham Forest in January. Without the deduction, the club would be sat comfortably in 12th place far away from the relegation battle.
Advertisement
Advertisement
While the team are preparing to face Brighton this weekend, their off-pitch issues hang over them like a grey cloud and with a lack of transparency thus far, the situation is becoming increasingly frustrating for all involved.
Dyche faced questions from the media ahead of their next Premier League game, but he was unable to give any concrete answers to the questions that the fans want. "We haven't got a clue, or I certainly don't at the moment, the guidelines that we suggest are around the end of the month so we will have to wait and see. I don't know any more on that, I have had one brief meeting, it's certainly not in my hands it's in the power of the hands that be. It's an ongoing process as far as I know."
In terms of the takeover, he couldn't provide a sound update, “I don’t know any more on that. I have had one brief meeting. It is certainly not in my hands, it is in the hands of the powers that be. They are checking all the due diligence. I don’t think that has changed, that is an ongoing process as far as I know.”
In terms of the news that is hanging over the team, he was asked if the players were starting to get frustrated; James Garner spoke after their most recent game to plead to the fans that they need support more than anything right now which suggests it is, but Dyche believes they are working well under the circumstances. "The players have been working very hard, diligently. I don't think it is in a literal way in everyday business but I'm sure in the back of their mind they are wondering. I don't know the legalities of the appeal but I think it [a quick verdict] is in everyone's interest."