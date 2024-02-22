Everton manager Sean Dyche. (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Everton manager Sean Dyche has confirmed that he 'hasn't got a clue' when the results of their appeal will be revealed, as frustrations continue for the club.

The Toffees are supposed to find out whether or not their appeal against the 10-point deduction they suffered earlier this season will be chalked off; the club breached financial fair play and sustainability rules and were charged a second time along with Nottingham Forest in January. Without the deduction, the club would be sat comfortably in 12th place far away from the relegation battle.

While the team are preparing to face Brighton this weekend, their off-pitch issues hang over them like a grey cloud and with a lack of transparency thus far, the situation is becoming increasingly frustrating for all involved.

Dyche faced questions from the media ahead of their next Premier League game, but he was unable to give any concrete answers to the questions that the fans want. "We haven't got a clue, or I certainly don't at the moment, the guidelines that we suggest are around the end of the month so we will have to wait and see. I don't know any more on that, I have had one brief meeting, it's certainly not in my hands it's in the power of the hands that be. It's an ongoing process as far as I know."

In terms of the takeover, he couldn't provide a sound update, “I don’t know any more on that. I have had one brief meeting. It is certainly not in my hands, it is in the hands of the powers that be. They are checking all the due diligence. I don’t think that has changed, that is an ongoing process as far as I know.”