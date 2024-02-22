Harvey Elliott has been on a steady rise ever since arriving in the Liverpool first-team and last night's display in their 4-1 win over Luton Town was the culmination of years of patience.

Making his 100th appearance since arriving from Fulham in 2019, Elliott has had to battle overwhelming odds to be a success at the club, having to bide his time for years as strong senior figures were chosen ahead of him. However, the fact he has just become the fourth-youngest player to reach 100 games is a sign of great promise and future success as such an achievement has only been bettered by Raheem Sterling, Robbie Fowler and Michael Owen who all went on to have brilliant careers.

One important thing to note from last night was his position. Naturally, he's an attacking midfielder but he was forced to play off the right wing with Mohamed Salah and others out of action. He first impressed in the side in 2021 in the right central-midfield role in a midfield three and it is no doubt his best position as sitting deeper allows him to find space, pick passes and be more effective overall than being on the wing. However, Dominik Szoboszlai, when fit, is the first choice for that position.

This season has shown how highly Klopp rates Elliott; while he has made the fourth-most appearances with 32, half of them have been starts and the other half have come as a substitute - and this is clear evidence from Klopp that he values the 20-year-old very highly as he involves him in almost every game.

Klopp hailed the midfielder's performance after the game, as Elliott managed an eye-catching seven key passes on the night. The Liverpool boss then claimed he can go on and play hundreds more times for the club in the future. "Top performance. And Harvey is a top player; 100 games for Liverpool FC in not the worst period of the club’s history, where you cannot afford players who play the position, that’s a proper sign. "When everything is great, they are super talents. When things don’t go well, you have to show up. And that’s what he’s learning more and more. And with 100 games under his belt, we all know he will definitely play another 100, 200, 300, if you ask him, 500 for this club."