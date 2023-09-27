Why Seamus Coleman and Andre Gomes are missing for Everton vs Aston Villa

Two experienced squad members aren’t available for selection once again.

Both Seamus Coleman and Andre Gomes have failed to make the matchday squad once again as Everton’s face Aston Villa in the EFL Cup.

Coleman has been absent since May 1 when he came off in the first half in Everton’s 2-2 draw with Leicester City at the back end of last season.

The Everton club captain is reportedly back running and training on his own as he builds up his fitness and the 34-year-old is still a few weeks away from returning.

Also absent is Gomes, the 30-year-old made the matchday squad for Everton’s first game of the season against Fulham, but hasn’t featured since.

Dyche spoke on him at a recent press conference, insisting he is a player he likes: ‘He’s aware that I want him to be fit, I think him a very good player.’

He enjoyed a decent loan spell at Lille last season in Ligue 1 as he played 26 times and he could become a useful, experienced option for Dyche alongside the quartet of Amadou Onana, James Garner, Abdoulaye Doucoure and Idrissa Gueye.

It’s unclear when he will be fit to return, however there were reports prior to the Brentford victory that he is being considered for their upcoming games - so a return may not be far away as he continues to build up his fitness.

In addition, Dele Alli is also still training and building up to full speed after an injury setback at the start of the season.

Although, there is a doubt over his Everton future after Dyche revealed the club are re-negotiating his current deal in the light of financial challenges, as discussions continue over the club’s future ownership.

Dyche revealed: “[Dele] is not ready [to play] yet, when he is fit and well I am sure Kev will go to Tottenham and say ‘Right, how can we make this work for everyone’,” Dyche told reporters ahead of Everton’s trip to Brentford. “It has never been at that stage so we have to wait for it.

“He was training with us, warming up and doing the drills, and he strikes the ball and is knocked back to square one. It was a real blow to him. He’d had an operation on his groin, they internally stitched it like an anchor inside his body, and one of them popped out having a shot and that was it.