Everton FC news: The late equaliser may see Everton change their team selection for Southampton this week.

Everton manager Sean Dyche has a big selection decision to make regarding his attack following their draw with Fulham.

The in-form London side gave Everton a very difficult evening at Goodison Park but a late equaliser from Beto ensured that their unbeaten run continued. It is now five games without tasting defeat and their form is a stark contrast from their opening four games of the league season - where they lost all four.

Having discovered a consistent eleven that has contributed to their form, they even saw Jarrad Branthwaite feature off the bench and his return to the line-up will only strengthen them further. And one area where it could change further is with their strikers. We’ve seen Dominic Calvert-Lewin entrusted as the main striker who remains their best option on paper, but he has struggled to find the net. His back-up, Beto, could be due a chance to start.

Since the start of the 2023/24 season, has more non-penalty goals (9) than Calvert-Lewin (8) and he’s achieved this while playing 1,944 less minutes (equivalent to 21.6 matches worth of minutes).

Another stat that contributes to this opinion, is the fact that Beto has scored a goal every 247 minutes for Everton. That's the equivalent of roughly one goal every 2.5 games. Plus, most of his appearances have been cameos and the play has never suited his style and he is still yet to play 1,000 league minutes for Everton.

On Beto, Dyche said: “Beto is learning and developing. Every time people get asked a question, I remind the players it’s part of your career, you’re professional sportsmen, that’s what I keep telling them. Every young player wants to be a footballer but on your passport, it will say ‘professional footballer.’ That’s the difference, it’s a profession, that’s the bit you’ve got to learn.”

More games and opportunities are needed - especially if they ever want to recoup any success from the £25m they spent to sign him. And Southampton in the league next is the perfect chance. Having already succeeded against Ipswich Town away recently, he could well start the game here as they are favourites to win the game against the struggling side.

They face another side in a poor run of form in West Ham United in the final game before the international break and if his runout at Southampton is successful - then he could well start there as well. With his contract and future up in the air, the future of Calvert-Lewin is unclear and while the jury is still out on Beto, he deserves a chance to start after netting against Fulham.