Sean Dyche linked with major managerial job - just a month after Everton sacking

Rangers sacked Philippe Clement yesterday and are now searching for a new manager.

Sean Dyche has been linked with a return to management after being sacked by Everton.

Dyche was relieved from his post as Goodison Park boss last month. He spent two years as Toffees supremo as he kept the club in the Premier League in difficult circumstances. Arriving in January 2022, with Everton 19th in the table, Dyche ensured that safety was secured.

And despite being hit by an eight-point deduction for two breaches of profit and sustainability rules last term, the Blues comfortably kept their top-flight status - and would have finished 12th without their punishment.

But this campaign, Everton struggled for results and performances. After a 1-0 loss at Bournemouth, with the visitors failing to record a shot on target, the axe was wielded on Dyche by The Friedkin Group less than a month into their ownership. At that stage, the Toffees sat just a point above the relegation zone and Dyche left three hours before an FA Cup third-round tie against Peterborough United. He had held a pre-match press conference two days prior.

David Moyes returned as Everton manager and has removed the threat of the drop. The Blues are 14 points above the bottom three having gone unbeaten in their past six league games.

Still, Dyche’s stock remains relatively high given that he kept Everton afloat despite financial constraints. And the ex-Burnley boss is reportedly in the reckoning for the vacant Rangers job. The Scottish giants sacked Philippe Clement yesterday after a 2-0 loss against St Mirren at Ibrox. Rangers are 13 points behind bitter Glasgow rivals Celtic in the Scottish Premiership table.

A Rangers statement said: "The club would like to put on record their sincere thanks to Philippe for his hard work and dedication during his spell in charge. A further update from the club will follow in due course."

Steven Gerrard, who won the title with Rangers in 2021, is the current favourite to return to the Ibrox hot seat. But Dyche’s name has been touted and he is among the favourites with the bookmakers. Former Southampton manager Russell Martin, who had a loan spell at Rangers and represented Scotland during his playing career, and ex-Wolverhampton Wanderers chief Gary O’Neil are also said to be in the reckoning.

Speaking in 2022, Dyche spoke on the possibility of becoming Rangers manager when he was out of work. He said: "There is a window of opportunity (for the Premier League) and I think I’m still in it. People say I’ve been out of the game for seven months but when you consider there’s three months of a close season then it’s like four active months.

"I’ve got a window of possible opportunity in the Premier League. If it comes my way then brilliant, if not then I’ll have to broaden my horizons. I do know Ross Wilson at Rangers and if he’d like to invite me to the Old Firm derby – I’ve never been – then he should. I’ve heard so many stories and I’d love to do it. I worked with Ross at Watford.”