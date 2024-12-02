Everton manager Sean Dyche. (Photo by Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images) | Getty Images

The current Everton manager is falling into a poor run of form which could be detrimental for his future.

Everton boss Sean Dyche currently finds himself in hot water after a disappointing defeat to Manchester United.

The Toffees have endured a torrid run which has seen them win one of their last seven. Remarkably, they remain out of the bottom three by two points and currently languish in 15th with just two wins from 13 games.

To make matters worse, they have completely capitulated in front of goal as their current run of failing to score in four consecutive league games for the first time since February-March in 2022 mirroring another hugely disappointing spell. Back then, under Frank Lampard, they lost all four of those games before bouncing back with two wins, one draw and two losses from their next five games under Lampard.

However, this time around, it will be even more difficult to do so given the stark contrast in their fixture schedule. While back then they faced sides like Burnley, West Ham United and Leicester City in the immediate games after such a dismal run, they are set to face multiple top six sides in a row.

Next up is a welcome game against strugglers Wolves, but they have been buoyed by recent form and head to Merseyside in better spirits than previous weeks. After that, the final Merseyside Derby at Goodison Park awaits against their city rivals Liverpool who have dropped just five points across the entire campaign so far - and that game sells itself. They then embark on a three-game run against Arsenal (A) Chelsea (H) and Manchester City (A) which is likely to be an unwelcome experience as all three sides look to maintain their title charges in pursuit of Liverpool and will eye struggling Everton as a chance to score three points.

Pressure is building on the current Everton manager but he will eye the fixtures after their upcoming difficult run as a chance to move up the table. December 29 sees them welcome Nottingham Forest before they face a run of Bournemouth (A) Aston Villa (H) Tottenham (H) Brighton (A) Leicester City (H) and Crystal Palace (A) which takes them past the middle of February.

The incoming Friedkin Group could look to source a new manager after their proposed takeover but nothing is clear yet. Dyche’s deal expires at the end of the season and it is likely, given current form, that this will be his last in charge as the club seek to move away from the current direction they have been struggling within. It is unknown whether Dyche will face the same treatment as Lampard when it comes to an exit, as he may well be shown the door if a replacement is lying in wait.