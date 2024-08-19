Everton manager Sean Dyche. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Everton FC transfer news: The opening Premier League game defeat brought one positive for Sean Dyche.

Everton’s defeat to Brighton at Goodison Park on the opening Premier League weekend was a huge blow, but there was one positive to note.

A 3-0 defeat, VAR controversy and a red card was perhaps the worst way to begin a new campaign for Sean Dyche’s side with many fans already feeling the doom and gloom after Brighton’s clinical showing. Everton were missing key figures such as Jarrad Branthwaite, Seamus Coleman and James Garner who’s absences were felt.

In terms of midfield, Dyche was forced to start summer signing Tim Iroegbunam, who signed for £9m from Aston Villa. The 19-year-old has settled into life at Everton well having featured heavily across pre-season but it was unclear whether he would be a starter this season with more senior figures ahead of him. An injury to Garner and the exit of Amadou Onana led to him to earn what was just his second Premier League start.

Yet, despite a lack of experience at this level, Iroegbunam was arguably Everton’s best player. Starting alongside the experienced Idrissa Gueye, he was a catalyst for Dyche in the middle of the pitch, hunting the ball down and taking every opportunity to compete to win the ball back and he was a breath of fresh air for the Toffees.

Making nine total tackles, four interceptions, one clearance, completing three of his five long balls and winning 11 of his 19 ground duels proves he was an all-action presence for Everton. There were areas that can certainly be improved; he managed just 61% of his passes and made an error which led to a shot but, for a debut, it was greatly encouraging.

Dyche hailed him in his post-match interview, citing his ability all-round display as a huge positive. “I must say I thought Tim was terrific. He’s had such a strong pre-season, he’s been really, really impressive. To watch him enjoy his football, work hard, break the play and can play as well, so I must give him a special mention. He’s done really really well, and he’s kept going there today.

“One of the keys is he has had Premier League experience and he’s had experience in the Championship, he gets the physicality of it, the pace of it, the feel of it and that’s shown during pre-season.”